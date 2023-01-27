Are you constantly on the lookout for new and exciting weight loss recipes to try? If yes, trust us, you are not alone. Eating the same dishes, again and again, can get boring, especially if you are on a diet. Who wouldn't want some variety and flavour without compromising on taste? Salads are an excellent way to stock up on good nutrition and delicious taste, that too sans derailing your weight loss plans. From bananas to cucumbers, there are plenty of weight-loss-friendly fruits and vegetables that you can use in the making of your salads. This quick and easy cucumber and peanut salad is an excellent addition to your weight loss diet that you can snack upon any time.





Cucumber and peanut salad is an excellent recipe for weight loss. The salad is low in calories, loaded with nutrition and super delicious as well. If you often experience untimely hunger pangs and want a healthy snack to munch on, this cucumber and peanut salad is a must-try. It can easily be prepared with a handful of ingredients that are available at home. Once you try it, it'll surely become your favourite!

Can Cucumber Help Lose Weight? | Benefits Of Cucumber For Weight Loss

Cucumber is known to be one of the best vegetables for weight loss. Experts recommend having a whole cucumber whenever mid-meal hunger pangs strike. With excellent water content, it is also high in fibre and low in calories too. This keeps the body hydrated and also gives the feeling of fullness and satiety, thus making it ideal for those trying to shed those stubborn kilos.

Do Peanuts Help Burn Fat? | Benefits Of Peanuts For Weight Loss

In spite of popular notions, peanuts have been touted to be excellent for weight loss. They are rich in fibre and healthy fats that can do more good for the body than other dry fruits and nuts. Peanut is a good source of plant-based protein that vegetarians can consume to up their daily intake. The protein also regulates the production of the hunger hormone ghrelin, keeping us full for longer.





How To Make Cucumber And Peanut Salad For Weight Loss

This cucumber and peanut salad for weight loss is quite easy to prepare.

First, peel the cucumber and cut them into quarters. Chop them into small cubes and keep them aside.

Prepare another mixture of grated coconut and just a pinch of powdered sugar. Mix it well, then add it to the cucumbers.

Now, make the tempering by heating ghee with hing, green chillies and black mustard seeds. Add the tempering to the cucumber salad.

Lastly, add lime juice and peanuts and give the salad a good toss. Serve fresh and enjoy!