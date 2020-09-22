Indian Cooking Tips: These Quick And Easy Corn Kebabs Can Be Your Favourite Tea-Time Snack

Corn (or bhutta) is a popular snack during the monsoon season in India.

Doesn't a get-together seem incomplete without some scrumptious kebabs on the platter? Teamed with some zesty pudina chutney and some lemon and onion rings on the side, kebabs are perhaps the perfect party starter anywhere. Mostly referred to meaty treats cooked in a tandoor or over a tawa, kebabs require a whole lot of spices to marinade and cooked up till the perfect texture. And then there is this whole variety of kebabs that includes hariyali, galouti, kakori, Afghani or tangdi and so on that never fails to impress us.





But then, kebabs go beyond just meaty delights to a string of scrumptious vegetarian options which are equally drool-worthy! But if you thought that the vegetarian range would just suffice of a few paneer and aloo ones, you would be surprised with the sheer repertoire. And if you are someone who would love to try a different vegetarian snack to go with your evening cuppa or at the next get-together at home, these corn kebabs can come handy! Corn (or bhutta) is a popular snack during the monsoon season in India, but due to its versatility, many of us love to indulge in crispy corn chaats, sandwiches, pattice or kebabs any time!





(Also Read: 13 Best Corn Recipes)





For the ones who love corns (just like we do), here is an easy corn kebab (also known as Bhutteyan Da Kebab) recipe. All you need is some potatoes, cheese, chillies, spices, some oil and corns! Although fresh corns are in abundance during the monsoons, but frozen ones can be found all year long. Make sure to defrost them before you use them. You just need to grate the corn, mix well with the potatoes, spices and herbs, divide and shape them into as many kebabs as you want and shallow-fry then until crisp and brown! You can pair these with tantalising mint chutney.

Find the full recipe of corn kebabs here.











Try these at home for a delicious tea-time snack in the evening and share your experience in the comments section below.







