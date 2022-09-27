Whether you are a vegetarian or not, you would agree that kadhi chawal has a unique fan base in this country. No matter what time of the day it is, a plateful of kadhi chawal can cheer you up instantly. Kadhi is made with besan flour, which is a treasure trove of health benefits. It is enriched with essential nutrients like vitamins A and K, calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and more. If you look around and explore, you will come across a myriad of ways to prepare kadhi, unique to every region in India. For instance, Punjabi-style kadhi pakodi, Gujarati kadhi, Maharashtrian kadhi and more.





Adding to the list, we bring you a Rajasthani kadhi recipe that is all things delicious and makes for a perfect lunch. The flavourful kadhi with tangy curd-based gravy, paired with rice or roti is enough to satiate our soul. Let's get started with the recipe now. Take a look below.





Rajasthani Kadhi Recipe: How To Make Rajasthani Kadhi

To begin with, take a large pan, add a cup of sour curd. Add 4-5 tbsp of besan (gram flour). Then add 1/2 tsp turmeric and salt to taste. Add 2 cups of water and give it a good mix. Make sure to remove all the lumps.





Now, keep this pan on the stove and cook on low-medium heat. Keep stirring after every 3-4 minutes.





Meanwhile, prepare the tempering. Take a pan, heat 2 tbsp of ghee, add 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, bay leaf and let the seeds splutter. Once done add 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds, 2-3 dry red chillies and fenugreek seeds. Saute for a few seconds.





Switch off the flame and add this to your kadhi. Your easy-peasy Rajasthani kadhi is ready to be savoured!





Try out this recipe and let us know how it turned out in the comments below. For more such recipes, stay tuned!









