Imagine this: You have some time off your schedule and decided to surprise your family with a heavenly plate of biryani. You start the preparations by cooking the rice, getting the vegetables or the meat, setting all the spices to get that aroma, and everything else. However, when your biryani is ready, you don't get that exact restaurant-style taste. It might taste good, but something or the other might feel lacking. And if this has happened to you before, then trust me, you're not the only one. Making biryani is like art. There are steps that one must follow with a careful blend of spices to master it. And the essence of all this comes in the gravy you make for it. The gravy layered between rice is simply divine. It can either make or break your biryani. So, if you want to get that perfect restaurant-style taste, we suggest you master making that gravy! For the same, here we bring you its recipe.





This recipe requires a bunch of dry roasted spices. These spices are mixed with slightly burnt onion and tomatoes so that the earthy taste of the biryani comes out perfectly. Making this gravy will only take 20 mins, and your delicious plate should be ready in no time. Find out the recipe below.





The right gravy can make the world of a difference to your Biryani preparation.

Restaurant-Style Biryani Gravy: Here's How To Make Biryani Gravy

First, dry roast peanuts, almonds, and sesame seeds in a pan and keep them aside. Now, put oil in a pan and heat it, add two chopped onions and fry it lightly, along with it add two whole red chilies and chopped tomatoes and fry it. Blend this with pre-roasted almonds, sesame, and peanuts, and make a smooth paste by adding a little water. Now heat oil in a pan, add cumin, clove, small cardamom, cinnamon, and bay leaves. After this, add the prepared paste and mix. Mix turmeric powder, salt, red chilli, coriander powder, garam masala, and fry for two minutes. Add water to it and cook.





When the gravy becomes a little thick, turn off the flame, take it out in a serving bowl, and enjoy it with your biryani.

Make this rich and thick gravy and amp up the taste of your biryani in no time!