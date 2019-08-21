Watch: How To Make Delicious Sindhi Kadhi At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Sindhi kadhi

Sindhi cuisine envelops a string of spicy and aromatic foods that make it so popular all over the country. Originating from the region of Sindh, Pakistan, the food that Sindhis residing in India eat is majorly influenced by Indian sensibilities. Sindhis have a penchant for their food and they surely churn out some mouth-watering delicacies that are quite similar to the north Indian food we all love. Sindhi kadhi is one such dish that is immensely popular for its irresistible taste. Kadhi is a curd-based curry that is made in a variety of forms in different regions of India. Sindhi kadhi takes it a notch above with a myriad of other spices and healthful vegetables, creating a dish brimming with a mishmash of flavours.





The tangy curry is made by combining curd and roasted besan (gram flour) and mixed with an assortment of veggies comprising okra, beans, carrots and potatoes. To make this dish, run through your pantry in advance and scout for all the spices required because there will be many! Yes, there is a whole lot of spices like fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, asafoetida, red peppers, curry leaves, turmeric, ginger and tamarin pulp (imli), used to make this flavourful curry.

Watch the recipe video of Sindhi kadhi shared by food vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel ‘Manjula's Kitchen'. Serve this delightful curry with roti/paratha or rice to tug into a heart-warming meal.





