Indian cuisine is bustling with all kinds of recipes. We can use the same ingredient and cook different things to make a completely new dish. In this vast variety of foods, every non-vegetarian lover seems to find comfort in chicken. There are so many ways to cook chicken that you will never run out of ideas. However, if you are a regular cook and have tried different recipes, you might wonder that all these dishes have the same ingredients yet differ in taste. So, how is that possible? Well, it all depends on the cooking style! Take, for instance, slow-cooked recipes. As the name suggests, these recipes generally take hours to complete. They are slowly cooked in a deep vessel to bring out deep flavours and make your core ingredient tender. These dishes might require some extra effort, but trust us, the result will leave you drooling!





So, if you want to give a twist to your typical chicken recipe, how about trying a slow-cooked chicken tikka masala?! What really makes this chicken dish different from the regular recipe is not only the cooking technique but also the ingredients used and its overall taste. Once you cook this, pair it with hot steaming rice and some laccha pyaaz for extra indulgence! Check out the full recipe below:

Slow-Cooked Chicken Tikka Masala: Here's How To Make Chicken Tikka Masala

First, take the chicken pieces and lightly season them with salt, pepper, and red chilli. Cook this on a high flame in a pan till brown. Then take this out. Take a cooker and add some oil. Then throw in dry red chillies, bay leaf, two cloves, and star anise. Then add chicken pieces with chopped onion, tomatoes, garlic and ginger. When it softens, add salt, pepper, cardamom, garam masala, coriander powder, and turmeric powder. Now let this slowly cook for at least two hours. Check it in between to add some water. Once it is thick enough, take it out, garnish with cream and coriander leaves and serve!





Make this lip-smacking dish yourself, and let us know how you liked its taste!