Some snacks can instantly make a dull day feel better, and masala khaman is one of them. It is soft, light and easy to eat, yet full of flavour. Masala khaman takes the basic khaman we all know and adds a gentle, spicy twist that makes it even more enjoyable. You can have it for breakfast, with evening tea or serve it to guests when you need something quick and tasty. What makes it special is how well it absorbs the tempering while staying fluffy, giving you the right mix of heat, tang and mild sweetness. If you want to try this delicious snack, here's how you can make it at home.





What Is Masala Khaman?

Masala khaman is a flavour‑boosted variation of khaman, made using a steamed besan batter but finished with a spicier, masala‑laden tempering. Unlike the plain version, which remains mild and slightly sweet, masala khaman is often tossed or lightly fried with red chilli powder, mustard seeds and turmeric, giving it a deeper colour and a more assertive taste. Thanks to its porous structure, the masala clings beautifully to each piece, making every bite lively and aromatic.

Ingredients:

For the khaman base:

1 cup besan (gram flour)

1 tbsp semolina (optional)

1 tsp ginger–green chilli paste

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

Salt as needed

¾ cup water (adjust as required)

1 tsp fruit salt (Eno) or baking soda

For the masala tempering:

1–2 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp sesame seeds (optional)

8–10 curry leaves

2 slit green chillies

A pinch of hing

½–1 tsp red chilli powder

A pinch of turmeric

2 tbsp water mixed with 1 tsp sugar + lemon juice

For garnish:

Chopped coriander

Grated coconut (optional)

Steps To Make Masala Khaman

1. Prep the Steamer

Prepare your steamer and lightly grease a flat tin to prevent sticking.

2. Make the Batter

Combine besan, semolina, ginger–chilli paste, lemon juice, sugar and salt. Add water gradually until the batter is smooth and pourable.

3. Activate and Steam

Add fruit salt and gently fold to aerate the batter. Immediately pour it into the tin and steam for 12–15 minutes.

4. Add the Masala Tempering

Cut the steamed khaman into squares after cooling slightly. Heat oil and add mustard seeds, sesame seeds, curry leaves, green chillies and hing. Mix in red chilli powder and turmeric, then add the sugar–lemon water and let it bubble.

5. Finish and Serve

Pour the hot masala evenly over the khaman so it absorbs the flavours. Garnish with coriander and grated coconut before serving.





Tips For A Soft, Spongy Result

Sift the gram flour for a smoother batter.

Avoid vigorous mixing once fruit salt is added.

Steam the batter immediately for best rise.

Add tempering while the khaman is still warm so it soaks evenly.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Steaming too long, which dries out the texture.

Over‑thick batter, resulting in dense pieces.

Leaving out sugar in the tempering, which helps balance the heat.

Waiting too long before adding the masala, preventing proper absorption.

What To Serve With Masala Khaman

Masala khaman is delicious with green chutney, fried chillies or tamarind chutney. It pairs beautifully with a cup of chai and also works as a light, satisfying breakfast.





Masala khaman may look simple, but its flavour is layered and memorable - spicy, fluffy and perfectly seasoned. Once you have mastered the texture and tempering, it becomes a reliable homemade favourite that you'll keep returning to.