Bhalla is undoubtedly one of the most popular street-food items in India. These lentil fritters are topped with yogurt, sweet and tangy spices and are popularly known as dahi bhalla or dahi vada. Just having a bite of these soft and flavourful bhallas are enough to tantalise your taste buds. However, making perfectly soft bhallas each time is no easy task. And we've all experienced our fair share of kitchen disasters. Did your bhallas turn out to be hard or were they not as fluffy? If you're someone who often faces this problem, fret not, we have got you covered. Here we bring you some easy tips that'll come in handy the next time you struggle to make soft bhallas. Check out some of these tips below:





Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Soft Bhallas At Home:

1.Use A Mix Of Urad And Moong Dal

Using the correct type of dal is the first step in ensuring that your bhallas turn out to be soft. While they are primarily made using urad dal, adding a small amount of moong dal to the batter gives it an additional layer of flavour and texture.

2.Add Water In Small Amounts





While preparing the batter, make sure to add water in small amounts as adding too much at once can cause the batter to become watery. And we don't want that, right? Just add enough to grind the dal to a thick paste.





3.Add Salt To The Batter





The most basic but important step that is often overlooked while grinding the batter is adding salt to it. Don't forget to add a pinch of salt to the batter as this ensures the bhallas rise properly.

4.Grind The Batter Well

Another crucial step to get those fluffy and soft bhallas each time is to grind the batter really well. Grinding helps in aerating the batter and is a game changer of sorts. You can either grind it by hand or use a stand mixer.





5.Drop Test





Before frying the bhallas, you can do a simple drop test to check if they'll turn out to be soft. Drop a spoonful of the prepared batter in a bowl of water. If it floats, take it as a good sign.











So, remember these tips the next time you plan to make bhallas. Happy Cooking!