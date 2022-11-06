Our palate has never been disappointed by South Indian cuisine. The menu has options for every meal, from light upma for breakfast to various curry dishes for lunch and dinner. Whether you want a light snack or a hearty meal, this cuisine will never leave you hungry. If you delve deeper into this cuisine, you will get to witness a lot of non-vegetarian recipes. Each region in South India has its own chicken curry recipe. For instance, Andhra-style chicken curry, coorgi gawti chicken and more, the list is endless, leaving us spoilt for choices. Adding to the list, here we bring you a delicious yet very healthy coconut chicken curry recipe to experience South Indian flavours at the convenience of your own home.





A flavorful combination of spices, chicken, and coconut. With the addition of coconut milk and mild spices, this chicken recipe creates a creamy chicken curry in the style of the South. This chicken recipe is both comforting and lip-smacking, making it ideal for dinner parties. To know the complete recipe, read below.

Coconut Chicken Curry Recipe: How To Make Coconut Chicken Curry

To begin with, mix in the chicken, garlic and ginger paste, turmeric powder, salt, garam masala, salt, and chilli powder. Allow the marinated chicken to sit for two hours.





Then, heat the oil/butter in the pan and fry the onion until golden brown. Add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook on a low heat, gradually adding the coconut milk until the chicken is cooked through.





Then slowly fold in the cream. 1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional). Mix again. For the complete recipe, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments below. For more such recipes, stay tuned!



