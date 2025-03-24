When we think of South Indian food, a variety of delicious dishes come to mind. From idli sambar to masala dosa, these classic favourites never fail to win our hearts. The diverse range of South Indian cuisine offers something flavourful for every meal of the day.





One such delightful dish is appam-a soft, fluffy, and slightly crispy rice pancake made from fermented rice batter. Typically paired with spicy curry, sambar, or chutney, appam is not only delicious but also easy to prepare, making it a popular choice for breakfast.





If you're a fan of South Indian food, chances are you've already enjoyed a traditional appam. But today, we bring you a twist on this classic dish-Egg Appam, a delicious variation that adds a protein-rich egg to the centre of the appam for extra flavour and nutrition.

Appam is also known as mukka sirka in some regions, and it can be made in just a few minutes, making it perfect for breakfast or any meal. So, without further ado, let's dive into the recipe! But before that, here are some useful tips to ensure your Egg Appam turns out perfect.





Tips for Making South Indian-Style Egg Appam: Use well-fermented rice batter - This is key to achieving the perfect texture.





Grease the pan properly - Before pouring the batter, lightly coat the pan with oil to prevent sticking.





Enhance the flavour - Add finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and green chillies for extra taste.





Vegetarian alternative - If you prefer a vegetarian version, simply skip the egg.





How to Make South Indian-Style Egg Appam: Drain the soaked rice and dal mixture, then grind it with coconut and salt to form a smooth batter.





Allow the batter to ferment for 6-7 hours or overnight until it becomes light and airy.





Once fermented, add enough water to achieve a pouring consistency.





Heat a tablespoon of oil in an appam pan or a small wok (kadahi), swirl it around, and remove any excess oil.





When the pan is hot, pour about 1/4 cup of batter into it. Quickly tilt and rotate the pan so that the batter spreads into a thin layer along the sides, while remaining thicker in the centre.





Crack one egg into the centre of the appam, then cover the pan with a lid.





Reduce the heat to low and allow it to cook until the edges start lifting (about a minute).





Uncover the pan, gently remove the cooked appam, and transfer it to a serving plate.





Repeat the process with the remaining batter. You may need to grease the pan again after making 3-4 appams.





Enjoy this quick, delicious, and protein-rich Egg Appam for your next meal! Let us know how it turns out. Click here for the complete recipe.