Think about South Indian food, and it's hard to miss out on all the spicy and rich curries that the region offers. But when it comes to indulging in this spicy taste, it is undoubtedly best paired with light and feathery appams. Usually made with rice, coconut and milk- appams are a staple in South India. They are easy to make and hardly takes time to cook. While there is a whole range of appams with different flavours, today we bring you three different varieties of this dish that you can make for a snack, main course and even a dessert! So, without waiting, let us check out these appam recipes.





Here Are 3 Ways To Make Appam At Home:

1. Chukkappam

Let's begin with some yummy snacks to make! Chukkappam is a delicious and crispy snack from Tamil Nadu. It is made with rice flour, coconut milk, egg and spices that add an extra flavour to this dish. Chukkappam is deep-fried and is best served with chicken fry! You can also have this snack with your tea or when you feel hungry. Find the recipe here.

2. Sooji Appam

Coming towards appam for the main dish, the sooji appam is a must-try. The usual recipe of appam made with rice and milk can take up some time to make. So, if you want quick and low-fat appams, this recipe should surely be on top of your list. The sooji appam is made with a blend of Rava and poha with curd, sugar and salt. It hardly takes 20 minutes to cook. Pair these with some yummy curries for maximum indulgence. For the full recipe, click here.

3. Ney Appam

If you are craving something light and sweet, then ney appam is perfect for that. The name ney appam comes from the words ney meaning ghee and appam, which means pancake. This dish is made with raw rice, jaggery, banana, and coconut. It is cooked in the appam pan, which gives it a round shape. See the full recipe here.

So, if you are a fan of appams, these three recipes are a must-try! Make them and let us know how you liked them.









