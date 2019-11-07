Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make South-Indian-Style Tamarind Rice

From chutney to curries, tamarind is used generously across a variety of Indian preparations

Tamarind (or Imli), the name itself is enough to make scores of Indians salivate. This tangy fruit is an intrinsic part of Indian cooking, especially down south. From chutney to curries, tamarind is used generously across a variety of South Indian preparations. One such delectable recipe is that of tamarind rice. Along with the sensational bisi bele bath and curd rice, tamarind rice is one of our most favourite comfort foods hailing from south India. If you have a handful of left-over rice, instead of tossing it away, you can temper it with some tamarind pulp and spices, and enjoy your own home-made tamarind rice. It is stunningly spicy and sour, and an absolute delight to come back to after a long day at work. To be honest, we can have it anytime of the day.





What exactly do you have to do to make this lip-smacking treat? We have an ideal recipe to help you out. To make this recipe you would require some cooked rice, whole red chillies, curry leaves, chana dal, peanuts, mustard seeds, hing, methi seeds, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and jaggery. Mix the ingredients well, and serve piping hot. You can pair it with curd; it also serves as an exceptional stand-alone dish.'

