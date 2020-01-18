High-Protein Diet: This Healthy Salad With Winter Greens Is Ideal For Weight Loss

This winter-special salad is delicious and healthy.

Highlights Salad is a light and healthy meal that may help with weight loss.

This special salad is made with winter-special green leafy veggies.

It is rich in fibre and proteins, and must be added to your winter diet.

One of the healthiest meals to have on a weight loss diet is undoubtedly, a salad. Packed with the goodness of fresh vegetables, fruits and nuts, it becomes a wholesome meal that is light yet fulfilling, and healthy too. Salad is the most prominent meal on a weight loss diet. During winters, when most of us tend to ignore our workout routine, having salad for dinner becomes all the more important. In fact, making salads during winters is more fun as there is a plethora of vegetables available that can be included in our bowl of wellness. Here's a salad recipe that is rich in proteins coming from all the fresh microgreens and other healthy foods.





This winter salad is just what you need this season for your healthy weight loss diet. Raji Gupta, a chef and food vlogger shared the recipe of this amazing winter salad that must be included in your regular diet. The salad is made with boiled beetroot, boiled chickpeas and lots of microgreens, along with red currant fruit. The dressing for the salad is made with olive oil, sumac, lemon juice, some lemon zest, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar and maple syrup. Top the salad with roasted pumpkin seeds and you're done.





This winter salad will spurt out a burst of flavours in your mouth. The recipe video on YouTube channel 'Chef Raji Gupta' shows how to make this delicious protein-rich salad in few easy steps.

Watch the recipe video of protein-rich winter salad -







