South India has given us many unique flavours to relish upon. From spicy to tangy to sweet goodness, all South Indian dishes are comforting and delicious in their own way. Except for the regular and famous idli, dosa and sambhar- many meals from down south have now become household names. And one such item that has gained popularity is the Parotta. The flaky, soft and layered parotta has won many hearts, but it can be tricky to get the right texture if you are making it for the first time. The popularity of this is such that you can easily find it in small eateries, restaurants, and now even as frozen parottas in the supermarket. Usually, this dish is paired with any sabzi or dal, but if you want to twist your regular parotta, then we bring you a recipe of chilli parotta.





For a long time, we have changed many Chinese recipes to our Indian taste. We have our versions of desi Chinese dishes which are loved by all. But if you want to give this South Indian dish an Indian-Chinese flavour, then make this chilli parotta! This recipe is also a great way to utilise leftover Parotta from your South Indian takeout meal. So, go ahead and try this recipe today.

Here Is the Recipe Of Chilli Parotta | Chilli Parotta Recipe

To make this dish, you would need garlic, chopped onions, capsicum and cabbage, red chilli powder, pepper, soy sauce, chilli sauce and salt according to taste.





First, cut your parotta into bite-sized pieces and fry them lightly in a pan. Then remove it, add some oil and fry the garlic till golden brown. To this, add the chopped onion, capsicum and cabbage. Let it cook on a medium flame for two-three minutes.





Next, put in your masalas, soy sauce and red chilli sauce according to taste. Mix it well and throw in the parotta pieces. Stir this well and cook for another five minutes on medium heat. Then serve it in a bowl and garnish with spring onions.





For the full recipe of chilli parotta, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked it.