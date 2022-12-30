India is currently experiencing a biting cold wave, especially in the Northern parts of India. Extreme dip in the temperature has been reported in Delhi, Rajasthan and adjacent areas, with the weather office predicting the condition to prevail over the next few days. In such a situation, we are doing every possible thing to keep ourselves protected from the biting cold winds. We are putting on layers of warm clothes, sipping multiple cups of hot beverages and more. While all these steps give us instant relief from the bitter chills, it is also important to boost immunity against seasonal diseases. This is where a glass of vegetable juice comes to our rescue.





Can We Drink Vegetable Juice In Winters? | Is Vegetable Juice Good For Colds?:

Winter brings along a range of health issues - cough, cold and fever being the most common ones. Hence, health experts from across the globe suggest boosting immunity to regulate the defence mechanism within our body. Nutritionist and health coach Shilpa Arora states, "Immunity is not built in a day. It needs a healthy lifestyle and nutritious foods to nourish us from within." And the season brings along a range of fruits and vegetables that are enriched with essential nutrients and help promote overall health.

While it is always suggested to have whole fruits to enjoy the benefits to the fullest, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests having "vegetable juices every day in our diet".

Health Benefits Of Vegetable Juice | Why Is Vegetable Juice Good For Health:

1. Promote Hydration:

Hydration is the key to good health. Keeping up the water balance in our body helps regulate metabolism and keep us energised throughout the day.

2. Boost Immunity:

As mentioned earlier, winter vegetables - like carrots, beetroot etc - are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and more. These nutrients help prevent our body from any kind of inflammation, further boosting immunity against cough, cold and more.

3. Cleanse Gut:

Vegetables are enriched with dietary fibre that helps regulate digestion, bowel movement and overall metabolism. These factors further help cleanse our gut and keep it healthy.

4. Weight Management:

Proper digestion and detoxification further help us shed extra kilos. Hence, vegetable juice is always suggested by experts for managing weight during the winter season.

5. Promote Skin Health:

We often complain of dry and dull skin during the winter season. Don't we? Including vegetable juice in your diet will help flush out toxins and purify the blood, leaving you with healthy, glowing skin.

How To Make Vegetable Juice For Winters | What Do You Need To Make Vegetable Juice:

If you scroll through the internet, you will find different concoctions for vegetable juice recipes. Some like simple carrot juice or beetroot juice, and some combine two to three vegetables for added goodness. Here, we bring you a quick recipe by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal that includes the benefits of more than one vegetable in one glass.





What are the ingredients used in vegetable juice? For this particular recipe, we need turmeric, beetroot, carrot, ginger, and amla. All you need to do is, throw the ingredients in a blender, blend things well, strain the juice and drink. You can add a pinch of rock salt or chaat masala for flavour.





Watch the detailed video below:





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.