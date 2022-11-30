Realising that we're halfway through the week is the most satisfying feeling ever. However, some of us have hectic schedules which makes it extremely difficult to find motivation in the middle of the week. While there are tons of different ways in which you can lift your spirits, if you're a foodie, just like us, then you know that the only thing that can make the rest of the week better is food! So, if you're looking for some interesting yet simple recipes, you're at the right place. Today, we bring you a lip-smacking Thai fish curry recipe that is ideal to drive away those mid-week blues.





Thai food has gained immense popularity in India. It offers a melange of sour, sweet, spicy, bitter and flavours, always bringing in the much-needed kick to our palate. In this recipe, juicy fish fillets are simmered in coconut milk with freshly made Thai green curry paste and aromatic spices. This Thai fish curry is packed with rich and tangy flavours and tastes best when served with steamed rice. Wondering how to make it? Take a look at the recipe below:

Thai Fish Curry Recipe: How To Make Thai Fish Curry

First, marinate the fish cubes in half of the Thai green curry paste. Add salt, pepper, lemon juice and set aside. Now, heat some oil in a pan, add the onions, ginger and garlic. Add the rest of the green curry paste and cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Then add the coconut milk and the fish cubes. Simmer for 2 minutes. Add the chopped coriander, lemon juice and palm sugar. Garnish with basil leaves and serve hot! Thai fish curry is ready!











Try out this yummy fish curry recipe yourself, and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.