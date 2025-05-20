In the ever-evolving world of food trends, few things capture attention quite like a simple, flavour-packed salad - and the Viral Cucumber Salad that has made waves across social media. With its refreshing crunch, creamy dressing, and addictive seasoning, this salad is a star in its own right. What makes it truly irresistible is how incredibly easy it is to put together with just a handful of kitchen staples. Shared on the Instagram handle 'adeliciousbowl'. The salad looks too tempting to miss trying out.





Is Viral Cucumber Salad Healthy?

At the heart of this salad is the humble cucumber. Naturally hydrating, low in calories, and rich in vitamins, cucumber makes for the perfect dish with bold flavours. It is ideal for summer as it is chilled, refreshing and light. Plus, it is also a great option for weight loss.

How To Make Viral Cucumber Salad I Viral Cucumber Salad Recipe:

Begin by slicing or peeling one fresh cucumber into thin, even ribbons or rounds. The thinner the slices, the better they'll absorb the delicious dressing that follows.





Next comes the hero of the dish: the dressing. In a medium-sized bowl, add half a cup of thick yoghurt or hung curd. This forms the creamy base of the salad. To this, add a pinch of salt, 1/4 teaspoon of sugar to mellow the tang, and a hit of heat with 1/4 teaspoon each of chilli flakes and black pepper powder. Stir in half a teaspoon of soya sauce for that touch of umami and richness, along with half a teaspoon of toasted sesame seeds for an earthy, nutty aroma. Finally, fold in a generous spoonful of freshly chopped coriander leaves, which add colour and a burst of freshness.





Once the dressing is well mixed, gently add the sliced cucumber to the bowl. Toss it thoroughly so that every slice is evenly coated in the creamy, spiced dressing. The combination of cool cucumber with the rich yoghurt, zingy chilli, and aromatic sesame creates a perfect harmony of taste and texture.





To finish, garnish with an extra sprinkle of sesame seeds, a pinch of chilli flakes, and a few more coriander leaves. Not only does this add visual appeal, but it also enhances the flavour with layers of spice and crunch in every bite.





The Viral Cucumber Salad shows how simple ingredients can be elevated into something extraordinary. It's vegetarian, can be made in under ten minutes, and requires no fancy equipment or exotic ingredients.





So the next time you're scrolling through your feed and stumble upon this creamy, crunchy masterpiece, don't just watch. Grab a cucumber and make it yourself. Your taste buds will thank you.