If you have been scrolling through Instagram recently, chances are you have come across videos showing paneer being made from watermelon seeds. What looks like a surprising kitchen experiment has quietly turned into a popular plant‑based cooking idea. Paneer is a staple in Indian kitchens, but for those cutting down on dairy or exploring vegan alternatives, finding a good substitute isn't always easy. This is where watermelon seeds come in. Often thrown away without a thought, they can be transformed into a soft, sliceable vegan paneer that works perfectly in everyday dishes - once you know how to make it right. Here's how you can make delicious vegan paneer at home:





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What Makes Watermelon Seeds Work For Vegan Paneer?

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Watermelon seeds are naturally rich in fats and proteins, which makes them ideal for creating a creamy base. When soaked and blended, they form a smooth paste that can be set into a firm block, quite similar to traditional paneer in texture.





Here's why they work so well:

They blend into a thick, creamy consistency

Their neutral flavour adapts easily to savoury dishes

They set well with the help of a binding agent

The result is a plant-based paneer that holds shape and absorbs flavours nicely.

How To Make Vegan Paneer Using Watermelon Seeds

Ingredients Required:

1 cup watermelon seeds (dried, peeled if possible)

2 to 2½ cups water (for blending)

2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar

1 to 1½ teaspoons agar-agar powder (for setting)

Salt to taste

Steps To Make Vegan Paneer:

1. Soak the seeds: Soak watermelon seeds in water for 6–8 hours or overnight to soften them for blending.





2. Blend and strain: Drain the soaked seeds, blend with fresh water until smooth, then strain using a muslin cloth.





3. Cook the mixture: Pour the strained liquid into a pan and cook on medium heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.





4. Add flavour and setting agent: Add salt, lemon juice and dissolved agar‑agar, mixing well until the mixture thickens slightly.





5. Set and use: Pour into a greased mould, cool and refrigerate for 1–2 hours. Once firm, cut into cubes and use like paneer.

Tips To Get The Texture Right

Blend the seeds very well to avoid grainy paneer

Strain properly for a smoother finish

Stir continuously while cooking to prevent lumps

Do not skip the setting agent, as seeds alone won't firm up enough

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Skipping soaking: Leads to a coarse, uneven texture

Adding too much water: Makes the paneer too soft to hold its shape

Not cooking the mixture enough: It won't set properly

Using too little agar-agar: Results in a fragile block

Also Read: 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Gin And Tonic At Home

How To Use Vegan Watermelon Seed Paneer

There are several recipes that use vegan paneer:

Bhurji-style scrambles

Light gravies and curries

Stir-fries with vegetables

Grilled or pan-seared dishes

It absorbs spices well, so you can season it just like regular paneer.





Plant-based cooking doesn't always need fancy ingredients and using watermelon seeds for paneer is not just about vegan cooking. It's also a great way to reduce food waste and make use of something that often gets thrown away. With the right method, this simple ingredient can turn into a surprisingly versatile addition to your kitchen.