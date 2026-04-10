If you have been scrolling through Instagram recently, chances are you have come across videos showing paneer being made from watermelon seeds. What looks like a surprising kitchen experiment has quietly turned into a popular plant‑based cooking idea. Paneer is a staple in Indian kitchens, but for those cutting down on dairy or exploring vegan alternatives, finding a good substitute isn't always easy. This is where watermelon seeds come in. Often thrown away without a thought, they can be transformed into a soft, sliceable vegan paneer that works perfectly in everyday dishes - once you know how to make it right. Here's how you can make delicious vegan paneer at home:
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What Makes Watermelon Seeds Work For Vegan Paneer?
Watermelon seeds are naturally rich in fats and proteins, which makes them ideal for creating a creamy base. When soaked and blended, they form a smooth paste that can be set into a firm block, quite similar to traditional paneer in texture.
Here's why they work so well:
- They blend into a thick, creamy consistency
- Their neutral flavour adapts easily to savoury dishes
- They set well with the help of a binding agent
The result is a plant-based paneer that holds shape and absorbs flavours nicely.
How To Make Vegan Paneer Using Watermelon Seeds
Ingredients Required:
- 1 cup watermelon seeds (dried, peeled if possible)
- 2 to 2½ cups water (for blending)
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar
- 1 to 1½ teaspoons agar-agar powder (for setting)
- Salt to taste
Steps To Make Vegan Paneer:
1. Soak the seeds: Soak watermelon seeds in water for 6–8 hours or overnight to soften them for blending.
2. Blend and strain: Drain the soaked seeds, blend with fresh water until smooth, then strain using a muslin cloth.
3. Cook the mixture: Pour the strained liquid into a pan and cook on medium heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
4. Add flavour and setting agent: Add salt, lemon juice and dissolved agar‑agar, mixing well until the mixture thickens slightly.
5. Set and use: Pour into a greased mould, cool and refrigerate for 1–2 hours. Once firm, cut into cubes and use like paneer.
Tips To Get The Texture Right
- Blend the seeds very well to avoid grainy paneer
- Strain properly for a smoother finish
- Stir continuously while cooking to prevent lumps
- Do not skip the setting agent, as seeds alone won't firm up enough
Common Mistakes To Avoid
- Skipping soaking: Leads to a coarse, uneven texture
- Adding too much water: Makes the paneer too soft to hold its shape
- Not cooking the mixture enough: It won't set properly
- Using too little agar-agar: Results in a fragile block
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How To Use Vegan Watermelon Seed Paneer
There are several recipes that use vegan paneer:
- Bhurji-style scrambles
- Light gravies and curries
- Stir-fries with vegetables
- Grilled or pan-seared dishes
It absorbs spices well, so you can season it just like regular paneer.
Plant-based cooking doesn't always need fancy ingredients and using watermelon seeds for paneer is not just about vegan cooking. It's also a great way to reduce food waste and make use of something that often gets thrown away. With the right method, this simple ingredient can turn into a surprisingly versatile addition to your kitchen.