Winter is here, and so are all the colourful, healthy vegetables that make this season so special! Among them, sweet potato stands out. This vibrant red-purple root vegetable is a winter favourite and is found in abundance all over the country. While it's often served as chaat, sweet potato can be used in many other delicious dishes too. Packed with nutrients like fibre, iron, and potassium, sweet potatoes are a popular choice for boiling, steaming, or roasting. And yes, while the smoky flavour of coal-roasted sweet potatoes is unbeatable, we're here with some easy tips to roast sweet potatoes without an oven. Let's dig in!

Here Are 5 Tips To Roast Sweet Potato At Home:

Tip No. 1: Use a Tawa for Roasting

To roast sweet potatoes easily at home, heat an iron tawa on the gas. Place 2-3 sweet potatoes on it. Then, grab a steel pan that fits over your tawa and cover the sweet potatoes with it. After two minutes, use a kitchen towel to carefully remove the pan and flip the sweet potatoes. Keep repeating this every 2-3 minutes. It'll take around 20 minutes to get perfectly roasted sweet potatoes. Just make sure to keep flipping them, or they might burn!

Tip No. 2: Wrap and Roast with Oil

Take two sweet potatoes, rub a little oil on them, and wrap them individually in aluminium foil. Heat them on the gas, turning every 2 minutes. After 10-12 minutes, you can use a knife to check if they're cooked inside. If not, cook them a little longer. Once they're done, unwrap them, let them cool slightly, and peel them. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tip No. 3: Use a Bati Maker

Got a bati maker? Sweet potatoes roast perfectly in it too! Start by washing them thoroughly. Place them on the mesh of the bati maker and set the gas to medium. Cover it with the lid. After a while, open it, turn the sweet potatoes, and put the lid back on. Keep checking until they're fully cooked. Once done, take them out, let them cool, peel, and use them in a tasty chaat, parantha, or any dish you love!

Tip No. 4: Use a Grill Pan

If you have a grill pan, this is a great way to get that delicious roasted flavour without an oven. Simply wash and slice the sweet potatoes into rounds or wedges. Heat the grill pan on medium-high, then lightly grease it with some oil. Place the sweet potato slices or wedges on the pan and cover with a lid. Grill them for about 5-7 minutes on each side, flipping occasionally, until they're tender and have grill marks. The result? Smoky, perfectly roasted sweet potatoes with that awesome grilled texture!

Tip No. 5: Choose the Right Size Sweet Potato

When buying sweet potatoes, aim for medium-sized ones - not too thick or too thin. Thick ones take longer to cook and may remain raw inside, while thin ones can burn quickly. Always pick medium-sized sweet potatoes for even roasting.











Now, you can enjoy perfectly roasted sweet potatoes anytime you want - without any hassle.




