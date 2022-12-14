Pickle has been a staple of Indian cuisine since time immemorial. We eat it with parathas, curd rice, puris, khichdi, and many such delicacies. Some people even prefer to eat the spicy goodness on its own, without anything to accompany it. From carrots, mangoes and lemons to red and green chillies, fish, and chicken, this beloved Indian condiment can be made by using various ingredients. No matter what ingredient you choose, pickle is sure to be delicious. Due to their versatility, we make pickles in bulk so that we can enjoy them throughout the month. Our pickle, however, tends to develop a white layer of fungus after a few days, which causes them to rot away. So if that happens to you too, don't fret. as we have the perfect solution to avoid this.





Food YouTuber Parul has shared a perfect tip to sterilise pickle jars. Wondering why is it important to sterilise jars? Sterilisation is required to remove all bacteria, yeasts, fungi, and organisms from the jar so that the food remains fresh within the closed container when used for preservation. Now, let's learn how to do this.





Easy Steps To Sterilise Pickle Jar; Take A Look

Take a piece of charcoal and properly burn it on the gas flame.

Place it on a steel plate and sprinkle it with a tsp of asafoetida (heeng). This step will give your pickle a strong and pungent flavour while also preventing fungus growth.

Take a glass jar that is dry and clean, put the coal inside the jar and cover its mouth. Wait for a minute and then remove it.

The final step is to place the pickle in the jar and tightly close the lid.

Try out this easy tip to sterilise your pickle jars and let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below. For more such easy tips and kitchen hacks, keep coming to our website.