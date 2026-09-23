Milk is a staple in most households. However, if it is not stored correctly, its taste and quality can be affected, and it may spoil sooner than expected. While most of us keep milk in the refrigerator, it can still go bad before its expiry date. Have you ever wondered why this happens? One common reason is storing milk in the wrong part of the fridge.





Many people place milk wherever there is space, but the temperature inside a refrigerator is not the same in every section. Storing milk in an unsuitable spot can affect its freshness and shelf life. Knowing where and how to store milk can help keep it fresh for longer.





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Should Milk Be Stored In The Fridge Door?

Many households store milk cartons or bottles in the refrigerator door, but this is actually one of the least suitable places for milk. The door experiences frequent temperature fluctuations because it is opened multiple times a day. As a result, the milk is constantly exposed to warmer and cooler temperatures, which can cause it to spoil more quickly.





The fridge door is better suited for items that are less sensitive to temperature changes, such as sauces, chutneys, condiments and spreads.

How To Store Milk Properly

1. Keep It On The Back Shelf

The back of the refrigerator is usually the coldest and most stable area. Storing milk here helps maintain a consistent temperature and keeps it fresh for longer.

2. Always Keep The Container Tightly Sealed

Make sure the milk bottle or carton is properly closed after each use. This helps prevent contamination and stops the milk from absorbing odours from other foods in the fridge.





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3. Store Milk Immediately After Use

Avoid leaving milk on the kitchen counter for long periods. Return it to the refrigerator as soon as possible to maintain its freshness and reduce bacterial growth.

4. Use A Clean, Airtight Container

If transferring milk from its original packaging, use a clean, airtight container. This helps preserve its quality and reduces the risk of contamination.





A few simple storage habits can help keep milk fresh for longer and reduce unnecessary food waste.