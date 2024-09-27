Even today, a mortar and pestle are kitchen must-haves for grinding ginger for your morning chai. It's not just ginger-garlic, green chillies, or even spices that get that extra burst of flavour when crushed before adding them to your cooking. You can find mortar and pestles made of aluminium, iron, or stone in the market. But, let's be real, a lot of people still aren't sure how to use them properly. There are a few handy tips you should know, especially if you've just bought a new one. Let's dive into those without further delay.





Here Are 5 Mistakes You're Making With Mortar And Pestle:

Using The Pestle Wrong

One of the most common complaints is that the spices don't grind well in the mortar. This usually happens when you're not using the pestle correctly. Instead of pounding directly on the spices, try rotating the pestle in a circular motion. Smashing the spices straight down can cause them to jump out of the mortar and make a mess.

Grinding In A Dry Mortar

Before you start grinding anything, always rinse your mortar with water. If you're finding it hard to get a good consistency when grinding spices in a dry mortar, try wetting the mortar first. A little water goes a long way in making the spices easier to grind.

Stone Mortars Are Your Best Bet

If you haven't switched to a stone mortar yet, it's time to consider it. Stone mortars and pestles are heavier, which makes grinding spices a breeze. Metal mortars don't have the same effect, and you'll find yourself putting in more effort without getting the same result.

Prepping A New Mortar

Got a brand new stone mortar? Don't use it right away! If you do, you might find some stone particles mixed with your spices, which could mess up the taste of your food.

Cleaning Your Mortar The Right Way

First, soak your stone mortar in water for a bit. Then, give it a good scrub. Once it's dry, toss in a spoonful of sugar and grind it in a circular motion. You'll notice the sugar turning grey - that's normal. But we're not done yet. Rinse the mortar, let it dry again, and this time grind some rice. Do this three to four times, and don't use the rice afterwards. Wash the mortar once more, and you're all set!





So, before you get started, follow these tips to make the most of your mortar and pestle.