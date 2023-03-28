Kitchen appliances have made our lives simpler than ever before. Be it cooking a dish in a microwave or toasting bread in a toaster, all these everyday tasks can now be done with much more precision with the help of an appliance. Not only this, but they also help cut down our cooking and cleaning time, making them quite useful for people who often lead busy lives. One such appliance that is an essential part of every kitchen is a mixer grinder. They help puree, grind and cut a wide variety of ingredients in a matter of seconds. However, since mixer grinders have sharp blades, food can often get stuck inside it resulting in unwanted stains. So, if you're someone who struggles to clean their mixer grinder, we're here to help you out. Here we bring you some easy tips on how to clean a mixer grinder.





How To Clean A Mixer Grinder After Use? Here Are 5 Tips To Clean A Mixer Grinder:

1. Use Liquid Detergent

The easiest way to clean a mixer grinder is to use liquid detergent. All you have to do is pour some detergent and water into the mixer and run it like you normally would. Once done, simply rinse the foam off the blades and you're good to go.

2. Use Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most effective cleaning agents. Add equal amounts of baking soda and water to the mixer grinder and run it for a few seconds. If you still notice some stains, gently scrub it using a cloth and rinse with warm water.

3. Use Vinegar

Since vinegar is highly acidic, it makes for a great cleaner. To clean your mixer grinder, mix 2 tbsp of vinegar with 1 cup of water and pour it into the grinder. Run it for a few seconds and wash it off with water. You could also use this solution to clean the outer body of the mixer.

4. Use Lemon Peels

Lemons contain citric acid and can help get rid of unwanted stains. Take some lemon peels and rub them all around the mixer grinder. After 15-20 minutes, rinse it with warm water. This would not only make your mixer squeaky clean but would also help get rid of any pungent odour.

5. Use Rubbing Alcohol

If everything else fails, try using a diluted mixture of rubbing alcohol. This method is effective in killing germs and disinfecting the mixer grinder. You can apply this solution to the blades, base and insides of the mixer. It will help get rid of any odour too!





How To Clean The Bottom Of A Mixer Grinder Jar?





When it comes to cleaning the bottom of your mixer grinder, there are a few different options you can try. One simple solution is to mix water and vinegar together, pour it into the mixer, and run it for a few seconds. After that, rinse it out with some warm water and you should be good to go!





If you don't have vinegar on hand, don't worry - there are other things you can use as well. For example, you could try using some lemon peels or baking soda. Just sprinkle some of either of these into the mixer jar, add some water, and then run the mixer for a little while. After that, rinse it out with some warm water and you should be good to go!





So, the next time you're cleaning your mixer grinder, do keep these tips in mind!