Hunger Pangs: This Corn Cheese Grilled Sandwich Is Sure To Satiate Your Mid-Day Cravings

Be it a rushed morning meal or a quick-to-grab evening snack, one delight that fits the bill for almost all occasions is sandwich. Incredibly easy-to-make and super versatile, sandwiches can be experimented with in various ways. All you've got to do is tweak their fillings as per your choice and grill them on a non-stick tawa or a sandwich maker. If you're bored of having the regular aloo or paneer-stuffed sandwiches and looking for something new and exciting, why not experiment with cheese and corn and turn them into delectable sandwiches!





Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi has given an interesting makeover to the basic sandwich recipe by adding the delicious combo of sweet corn and grated cheese. Alpa has shared a recipe of Corn and Cheese Grilled sandwich on her YouTube Channel ‘Something's Cooking With Alpa' with step-by-step instructions so that you can easily prepare it at home.

What makes this sandwich different from the other regular sandwiches is its preparation style. Alpa blends the sweet corn kernels first and then uses it as a sandwich filling along with chopped onions, chopped capsicum, grated cheese and herbs and spices like oregano and chilli flakes.





To add to its nutritional value, you may incorporate other healthy vegetables of your choice as part of the filling. You can serve these sandwiches to your kids in their tiffin box and they are sure to satiate their mid-day cravings.











