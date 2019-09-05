Hypertension Diet: This Spinach And Celery Juice May Help In Regulating High Blood Pressure

Spinach and celery juice

Highlights Spinach and celery juice is a potent wellness-inducing juice

Both the foods help in controlling high blood pressure

Drink this juice regularly to manage the problem of hypertension

Lifestyle diseases are on a constant rise in today's time due to lack of physical activities and inclusion of more and more junk food in our diet. Hypertension is one such disease that has afflicted people across the globe. The problem is caused by abnormally high level of blood pressure that can give rise to a number of other health issues, especially related to heart. Other than external medications, lifestyle and dietary reforms make a huge impact in dealing with hypertension. A balanced diet replete with fibres and essential minerals is advised to be followed by patients already suffering from high blood pressure or showing symptoms of it. Consuming foods with more potassium content and avoiding foods with sodium content can also prove helpful.





Although there are many foods and drinks you can add to your diet to deal with hypertension, you can kick off with this astounding juice that is believed to help in managing blood sugar in the body. Spinach and celery juice is a potent wellness-inducing juice that possesses all the characteristics that fit the bill of an ideal hypertension diet.





Spinach For Hypertension

Spinach is a rich source of fibre, potassium as well as lutein, which prompt the blood vessels to relax and bring down blood pressure level. The green leafy vegetable also contains a good amount of dietary magnesium that is again beneficial for maintaining the blood pressure level.





Spinach is rich in fibre and potassium





Celery For Hypertension

Celery is extremely rich in fibre that also helps in keeping your weight in check. The green veggie contains a compound called 3-n-butylphthalide that restrains rapid fluctuations in blood pressure and also reduces bad cholesterol in the body. Celery has many other important nutrients, including a high amount of potassium and blood circulation supporting coumarins, which help a great deal in alleviating hypertension





Celery helps in dealing with high blood pressure





Spinach and Celery juice Recipe

Step 1 – Wash six leaves of spinach and boil them till they are cooked.





Step 2- Take two to three stalks of celery and chop them roughly into small pieces.





Step 3 – When the spinach cools down, put it in juicer/mixer/grinder along with celery stalks. Add one teaspoon of lime juice or few cucumber cubes to neutralise the strong pungent flavours of spinach and celery.





Step 4 – Avoid adding salt as it only gives rise to blood pressure and aggravates the problem.





Step 5 – Blend the ingredients together with a glass of water. Add more water if required.





Drink this healthful juice regularly and feel the difference in your overall health as well as see your blood pressure level stabilising.













