Hypertension: 3 Fruit Juices That May Help Regulate Blood Pressure Levels

Hypertension diet: Fruit Juice

Highlights Hypertension patients are advised to follow a health diet

There are certain foods that must be included in their diet

These fruits juices help in managing high blood pressure

Unhealthy eating habits, long working hours, and stress are some of the factors that have led to a number of lifestyle diseases; hypertension being the most common one. Hypertension develops when blood imposes a greater force on the walls of the arteries, which leads to rise in the blood pressure level that crosses the top borderline range of 140/90 mmHg. Blood pressure is basically the pressure that is levied on blood vessels as the result of blood flow and contraction and relaxation of the heart. Hypertension, in its early stage, does not pose any serious threat. However, if it is not treated in time, it can lead to cardiovascular problems like heart attack and heart stroke. That's why a high blood pressure patient is advised to follow a healthy diet and include foods that are known to curb hypertension.





A balanced diet consisting of a mix of nutrient-rich foods can help a great deal in managing hypertension. Doctors advise consuming more foods with potassium and avoid foods with high sodium content. Apart from healthy meals, salads and fruits, juices made from some fruits may do wonders to keep hypertension in check.





Here are some fruit juices that may help regulate blood pressure levels-

Pomegranate (anar) juice comes packed with essential vitamins and potassium that helps in smooth circulation of blood. Pomegranate juice is also known to fight and eliminate ACE (angiotensin converting enzyme) - an enzyme that stiffens the blood vessels that leads to a rise in blood pressure.

(Also Read: These Spices May Help In Regulating Blood Pressure)





Hypertension diet: Pomegranate juice





Cranberry is a nutrient-dense fruit but its high content of Vitamin C is what makes it a great food for hypertension. Low-calorie cranberry juice helps in dilating blood vessels and proper circulation of blood.





Hypertension diet: Cranberry juice





This refreshing juice made using Vitamin C-rich fruit - orange - contains potassium, folate and natural citrus bioflavonoids, which help keep blood pressure levels low, improve metabolism and help in maintaining sound heart health.





(Also Read: Top 10 Natural Foods To Control High Blood Pressure)





Hypertension diet: Orange juice





These fruit juices are not just delicious but also help you deal with high blood pressure. Balance is the key to maintain good health. Never overdo when it comes to diet. One must practice moderation. If your problem is severe, do consult your dietitian or nutritionist before making drastic changes in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









