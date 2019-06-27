Yes, It's True! This Healthy Tea May Help Manage Your Blood Pressure Levels

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that occurs when the force of your blood against your artery wall is too high. High BP is one of the most rampant causes of concern in the world right now. If preventive steps are not taken in time, raised blood pressure could also lead to stroke or heart attack. High blood pressure patients must take their prescribed medicines on time. Your diet is also very closely interlinked with your heart health; therefore, you must be extra cautious about what you eat as well. If your blood pressure levels are consistently high, you must do away with highly salty and fried foods. They tend to make your blood vessels thick and restrict blood flow. You should instead have plenty of fruits and vegetables that are rich in fibre. They help boost your heart health. There are many nuts and seeds that have anti-hypertensive properties too. Flaxseeds, for instance, could do wonders for your blood pressure levels. You can have them ground or include them in your smoothies or oatmeal. You can even use the seeds to brew yourself some hot tea.





Flaxseed Tea For High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension

Flaxseeds are a rich source of potassium. Hundred grams of flaxseeds contain about 813 mg of potassium, as per the USDA nutrition data. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium. It helps expel extra sodium in your system by making you urinate. As per a study, published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, eating flaxseeds along with a healthy diet helped bring down both systolic and diastolic pressure in participants. Additionally, flaxseeds are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids that help amp up heart health by regulating the cholesterol level. Flaxseeds happen to be an excellent source of fibre as well. Fibre helps protect the layer of cells lining the blood vessels, which helps facilitate blood flow.

Flaxseeds for hypertension: Flaxseeds are a rich source of potassium.

High Blood Pressure Management: Here's How You Can Make Flaxseed Tea:







Ingredients:

• 1 Teaspoon Ground flaxseeds





• 1 Cup of Water





• ½ teaspoon Honey











How To Make Flaxseed Tea

1. Steep a teaspoon of ground flaxseeds in a pot of boiling water.





2. Let it steep for 4-5 minutes.





3. Turn down the heat and pour the tea in a glass.





4. Add the honey and give your tea a nice stir. Consume it warm.











Make this tea at home and let us know how you like it. If you make your flaxseed tea in some other way, do share the recipe with us in the comments below.







