If you've started on the road to losing weight, you must have changed many aspects of your lifestyle by this point. A daily workout, new diet, detox recipes, and other healthy habits are all around you at once. We understand dealing with all these things suddenly is not an easy task. As a result, most of us begin to feel overwhelmed. Your journey to losing weight, however, needs not to be so challenging. By gradually picking up new techniques and recipes for weight loss, you can easily handle this at your own pace. And to make things a little easier for you, we've put together a weight-loss-friendly combination that's a hit with everyone. It is called Idli and Sambar. This beloved combination is ideal in terms of taste, health, and other factors.

Idlis are without a doubt one of our all-time favourite breakfast foods. The South Indian delicacy is frequently served with mouthwatering coconut chutney and soul-soothing sambhar. Because idli has a low grease content, the calorie intake is also low. But you should be aware that rice plays a significant role in the traditional Idli batter before you start gorging on these puffy delicacies. So, if you're trying to consume fewer carbohydrates, you can reduce the amount of rice and increase the amount of urad dal. You can also incorporate vegetables and healthy spices into the batter. Click here for the recipe for urad dal idli.





In addition to this, urad dal idli, oat flour is another option. Oats Idli is a healthier alternative to traditional idli. Oats contain high levels of protein and fibre. They make you feel full, which keeps you from bingeing later. Find the recipe here.

The batter for idli is fermented. Foods that have undergone fermentation allow for a better breakdown of vitamins and minerals in our bodies, aiding in digestion. "Aside from aiding digestion, the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented foods also alter the PH balance in the intestines, which is associated with a long life and good health," says Shilpa Arora, a macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner.





When it comes to sambar, it is high in fibre, protein, and antioxidants. It aids weight loss by improving digestion. You can increase the number of vegetables used in sambhar to increase the weight loss benefits. Click here for the recipe.





Note: Experts recommend adding some citrus juice to the idli batter to prevent carbs from accumulating in your body.





