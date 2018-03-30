5 Places In Chennai To Find The Perfect Plate Of Idli Sambar

Deeksha Sarin | Updated: March 30, 2018 13:35 IST
1. Murugan Idli Shop
This place is undoubtedly the best for idli and sambar. Murugan Idli Shop dishes out some of the softest and fluffiest idlis down south. If you're up for podi (masala) idlis, this is the place to be. The piquant aroma of piping hot idlis smothered with spicy podi chutney and ghee is a treat to the senses. The best part of this eatery is that it serves four different kinds of chutneys to pair the idlis with - coriander, tomato, mint and coconut.
Where: 149/1, 6th Avenue, Opposite Vilankanni Church, Besant Nagar, Chennai
Cost for two: INR 200
2. Idli Xpress
When in Chennai, never miss this place! Idli Xpress is one of those few eateries in Chennai that serves the softest idlis with yummy sambar. This place is tailor-made to satisfy all your idli cravings. What makes this place stand out from the others is its super-fast service. So, go ahead!
Where: 12, Venkateshwara Nagar, 2nd Main Road, Off 100 feet Bypass Road
Cost for two: INR 150
3. Kozhi Idli
Trying to find a place that serves the perfect plate of idli sambar? Head to this one! The idli served here is so soft that one can almost feel the tip of the other finger while pressing the idli from both sides. There, we see you drooling already!
Where: 155, Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Gopalapuram, Chennai
Cost for two: INR 150
4. A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan
If you're one of those early morning joggers who love to have their breakfast on-the-go, then get your hands on this famous eatery. This place just can't go wrong with idlis, ever! Go for their sambar dipped idlis and pair the combo with a piping hot cup of filter coffee for a delightful culinary experience.
Where: 37F, Vijaya Nagar, Velachery Road, Velachery, Chennai
Cost for two: INR 400
5. Idli Factory
For a nice, hot south Indian breakfast, this place is apt. If you're an idli lover, then this place will never disappoint you. It has a variety of options to choose from. From garlic podi idlis to curry leaf podi idlis, this place has it all. So, the next time you're in the vicinity, do give this place a visit and binge on their super-soft idlis.
Where: 21, Krishnaswamy Avenue, Luz, Mylapore, Chennai
Cost for two: INR 150
Next time when you're craving for some idli sambar, you know where to head to! Take a hint!