When it comes to relishing South Indian food, idlis are one of the top choices that we always go for. After all, the fluffy, round and white idlis are comforting to have and fills our stomachs in no time. Although this dish is traditionally served with sambhar, rasam and chutneys - over the years, we all have experimented with new flavours like idli 65, chilli idli, masala idli, fried idlis and whatnot. And the best part about these dishes is that each one has a unique taste that is wholesome to have. So, if you want to give your idli yet another new twist, here we bring you a yummy recipe of idli fries!





This recipe of idli fries is all things tasty. With a crispy outside and soft, melt-in-mouth texture from inside - this new variety will definitely be loved by people of all ages. And the best part about this dish is that you can quickly whip it up with your leftover idlis. All you need to do is deep fry your idlis and toss them in a spice mix. Sounds simple, right?! So, without waiting, let us see how to make idli fries.

How To Make Idli Fries | Idli Fries Recipe:

To make this dish, first, take idlis and cut them into long slices. Now deep fry them.

Till the idlis are being fried, make a spice mix. In a bowl, add red chilli, pepper, salt and chaat masala. Once the idlis turn golden brown, take them out and toss in the spice mix.





Next, garnish with curry leaves and serve with yummy chutneys to enjoy!





For the full recipe of Idli Fries, click here.





Make this dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it.