Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana - all these beautiful states are what make South India so special! South Indian cuisine brings the best flavours of all these states, making it so wonderful and loved by all. Sambhar, idli, dosa, uttapam - all these delicacies just scream indulgence! This vibrant and flavourful cuisine is enriched with food combinations that take the deliciousness of two dishes to make it one drool-worthy meal. If you love South Indian food just as much as we do, then we are pretty sure that these South Indian food combinations are your special treat.

Here Are 5 Classic South Indian Food Combinations That Are Most Popular:

1. Idli-Sambhar (Our Recommendation)

Go to any part of the country and you'll always find idli-sambhar as part of the breakfast buffet! This evergreen South Indian combination never fails to impress us foodies. The fluffy rice idli absorbs the aromatic flavours of the sambhar and makes it simply melt in our mouth.





Click here for the recipe for Idli-Sambhar.

2. Appam-Stew

Straight from the Malabar coasts of Kerala, appam paired with creamy chicken or veg stew is truly delicious! A classic breakfast within South India, the soft and fluffy appams complement the earthy and creamy flavours of stew.





Click here for the recipe for Appam-Stew.

3 . Medu Vada-Chutney

Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, this South Indian fritter is a classic among foodies. When paired with coconut chutney or onion chutney, it becomes quite the delicious food combo! Made from a fermented rice-dal batter, the medu vada goes well with all kinds of chutneys.





Click here for the recipe for Medu Vada-Chutney.





4. Rasam-Rice

A classic comfort food among South Indians! The spicy and tangy rasam goes extremely well with steamed rice as the fluffy rice absorbs the flavours of rasam. Wholesome and delicious, rasam rice is very easy to prepare and extremely comforting.





Click here for the recipe for Rasam-Rice.

5. Masala Dosa and Sambhar

Thin and crispy dosas stuffed with masaledaar aloo go extremely well with sambhar! Just dunk a bite of masala dosa in the hot sambhar and your mouth will enjoy a burst of flavours like no other! This South Indian combination goes well for breakfast, lunch and dinner.





Click here for the recipe for Masala Dosa and Sambhar.





Try out these classic South Indian food combinations and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section!