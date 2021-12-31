As the winter season begins to take hold, the cold waves have started to make us shiver, and we can't help but reach for all things warm and fuzzy. During this time, we love to indulge in comforting hot chocolates, masala chai, a freshly brewed cup of coffee and whatnot. However, if you crave something spicy to fuel your body from the inside, then indeed, soups do the work! And in this winter season, what could be better than enjoying a bowl full of delicious rasam?! It's that bowl of joy that every fan of South Indian cuisine can relate to! Rasam is a soup similar to shorba and is made without cornstarch. It generally includes lentils, tamarind, curry leaves, and spices that are high in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients! One can make rasam in various ways and even experiment with its flavours. So, if this winter season, you also want to have a delicious bowl of rasam, then check out these recipes you can easily make at home:

Rasam Recipes: Here Are 5 Rasam Recipes To Make In Winter

Chettinad cuisine is known for being one of the spiciest cuisines in India. This recipe combines chicken cooked in spices and herbs with freshly made rasam powder, which is full of spices to tempt your taste buds!

Poondu rasam, also known as garlic rasam, is a spicy and sour dish that is ideal for the chilly winter months. Poondu rasam can help with colds and coughs as well. This can be served with steamed rice or as a comforting one-pot soup on its own.

If you like a bit of tangy taste, this recipe is just for you. This rasam is made with a mix of spices and grinded tomatoes. You can pair this with your idlis and enjoy it as a complete meal.

Ulavacharu is a lesser-known rasam made with horse gram. Horse gram is a high-protein, iron- and calcium-rich lentil with an earthy flavour that is a staple in many south Indian households. This rasam hails from Andhra Pradesh. It's a special dish served at weddings or special occasions in southern India.

Looking for an easy one-pot meal? This rasam vada is just that! If you have any leftover vadas, all you need to do is prepare a simple spicy and comforting rasam. Then just dip in your vadas and enjoy it in a bowl.





This winter, make these delicious rasam recipes and keep yourself warm from inside. Let us know which recipe you liked the best!