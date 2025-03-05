Imarti, the super-crispy Indian dessert, is a celebration of sweetness. One bite into the swirly treat and your mouth explodes into syrupy and aromatic flavours. The rich ghee hits your taste buds while the saffron-cardamom blend melts effortlessly. No wonder, Imarti is a favourite mithai in many households. Do you know it is known by several names across India? In West Bengal, people call the delicacy Amriti, in Assam it is Omriti, while in Tamil Nadu it becomes Jangiri. Foodies with a sweet tooth just cannot resist this Jalebi-resembling sugary delight. If you are also planning to prepare Imarti at home, then we have got you covered.





Imarti Recipe I How To Make Crispy Imarti At Home

Making Imartis can be a little tricky as it requires the right batter consistency, fermentation and skilled hand movements to create the shape. Follow these steps to make the perfect crunchy Imartis:

Making a thick batter by soaking urad dal in water is the first step. But make sure not to soak too much as the dal will absorb excess water, producing a thin consistency. Overnight soaking is not recommended.

Next, beat the dal properly so that it becomes fluffy. To test it, drop a nominal amount of batter into the water and check whether it floats.

After that, let the batter ferment for 3-4 hours. Over-fermentation can make the batter too sour, leading to an undesirable taste. What's more, it can result in a chewy and rubbery texture.

Once you add sugar to water, keep in mind that it is kept at low heat as high heat can thicken the syrup too quickly. It can create unwanted sugar grains aka crystals. Note: Stir continuously till the sugar is completely dissolved.

Piping is another essential step to make the beautiful patterns. For that you can use a piping cloth or a piping bag and even squeeze a bottle. Once they turn golden-brown in low flame, drain and serve the crispy Imartis.

Click here for the full Imarti recipe: https://food.ndtv.com/recipe-imarti-219625