The joy of biting into a crispy jalebi, perfectly glazed with sugar syrup, is incomparable. This sweet delight has been an all-time favourite dessert in India and is a must-have during festivals and special occasions. The jalebis we get at halwai shops have an incredibly satisfying quality that keeps us coming back for more. They manage to strike the perfect balance between crispness and sweetness every single time. On the other hand, when we attempt to make jalebis at home, something always seems to go wrong. The colour might not turn out as orange as expected, or they might not be as crispy as desired. If you're looking to master the art of making halwai-style jalebis at home, we've got you covered with some easy tips.

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips For Making Halwai-Style Jalebis At Home:

1. Use High-Quality Maida:

Maida (all-purpose flour) is the primary ingredient in jalebis, providing structure and shape. Therefore, it's crucial to use high-quality maida when preparing the batter. This ensures they turn out perfectly crispy, akin to the ones found in halwai shops. Avoid using maida that has been stored in your pantry for too long, as it might not yield the desired results.

2. Incorporate Ghee For Added Richness:

When preparing the batter, don't overlook the importance of adding ghee. This golden delight enhances the richness and imparts a distinctive flavour to the jalebis, resulting in an incredibly divine taste. While the quantity of ghee can be adjusted according to personal preference, it's recommended to be generous with it. After all, if jalebis aren't indulgent, what else could be?

3. Be Generous With The Flavourings:

Another hallmark of halwai-style jalebis is their distinct flavour. Saffron (kesar) is commonly used to infuse jalebis with aroma and a beautiful orange hue. Additionally, elaichi (cardamom) or rose water can be used for the same purpose. Neglecting to add these flavourings could lead to bland jalebis.

4. Allow The Batter To Ferment:

Once the batter is prepared, it's advisable to let it ferment for a few hours, ideally overnight. This process enables the batter to absorb flavors fully and aerates it, resulting in a soft texture for the jalebis. If time is limited, the extended fermentation can be skipped by incorporating yogurt instead, which will yield similar results.

5. It's All About The Sugar Syrup:

The appeal of jalebis lies significantly in their sugar syrup. Achieving the right consistency for the syrup is crucial; otherwise, the jalebis might lack their signature sweetness and flavour. For a halwai-like experience, create a sugar syrup that strikes a balance between thin and thick consistencies. Ensure that it coats the jalebis evenly and doesn't drip excessively.

6. Cook On The Right Flame:

The flame's temperature plays a pivotal role in jalebi preparation. Cooking them over high heat might cause the exteriors to cook rapidly while the interiors remain undercooked. Moreover, excess oil absorption could result in greasy and soggy jalebis. Maintaining a low to medium flame promotes even cooking.

How To Prevent Jalebis From Becoming Soggy?

Let's be honest: soggy and mushy jalebis are far from enjoyable. Anything deep-fried tends to become soggy over time, which is why savouring them immediately while they're hot and crispy is recommended. After frying, ensure to drain excess oil thoroughly, as this contributes to potential sogginess. Also, exercise caution with sugar syrup, as over-soaking the jalebis can introduce excess moisture, whether in the form of oil or syrup.





Making halwai-style jalebis isn't as daunting as it may appear. While practice is necessary, following these simple tips will accelerate your mastery of this art.