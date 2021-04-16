It's tough to beat the heat in the fierce Indian summer but a refreshing ice-cold drink surely hits the spot. Every region in our country has its own summer cooler. They make it with seasonal fruits, spices and herbs. While we wouldn't mind a tall glass of refreshing iced beverage on a hot day, it is important to keep the immunity factor in mind.

The surge in the cases amid the ongoing pandemic makes cautious dietary habits, the need of the hour for all of us. A nutrient-rich diet has a major impact on our health and immunity. Here are some regional Indian drinks made with seasonal fruits, veggies or herbs that are loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants. You can drink them to beat the heat and boost your immunity at the same time:

1.Mint Lassi

The drink, as the name suggests, packs in the goodness of mint and the joys of lassi. All you have to do is put curd in a container with some sugar, dried mint and mix it up. You can then add a few ice cubes and garnish with a pinch of ground cumin. Mint, which is rich in antioxidants, minerals and vitamin C, E, A, is the perfect immunity booster.

2. Kokum Fig Sherbet

Take kokum, fig, cumin seed powder and black salt in a jar. Now, blend it all. You can add a few tablespoons of this into a tall glass with chilled water.

3. Papaya juice with Halim seeds

This drink will bless you with a healthy gut. It comes with a good dose of vitamin C and can be prepared in not more than five minutes. All you need to do is blend peeled papaya. Mix with soaked garden cress seeds and serve fresh.

4. Sandalwood Iced Tea

Sandalwood, we know, is a naturally cooling ingredient with anti-microbial properties. Sandalwood Iced Tea is a perfect way to combat the summer heat given its refreshing flavours. Include cinnamon and lemon to make it extra delicious.

5. Bela Pana

Wood apple or bael (bela in Odia) is a fruit grown all over India. High in fibre and rich in Vitamin C, it is said to aid digestion. Bela Pana (juice), an ideal summer day drink will keep your stomach cool and acts as an antidote to sunstroke.

6.Nannari Slush

Sarasaparilla is a cooling herb widely popular in Ayurveda. Also known as nannari or anantamul, the roots of this herb are used to make syrup, mixed with lime and ice for a zesty drink.

7. Aam Panna

Already feeling the taste? Tangy and bursting with flavour, this is surely undeniable every summer season. Yes, it keeps you cool and boosts your immunity as well. All you need is raw mango, cumin seed powder, black salt and jaggery. Add chilled water, mix, and serve immediately.

Happy Summers!



