Immunity-Boosting Drink: This Vitamin C-Rich Orange Drink Can Be Made In Just 5 Minutes

Orange along with spices such as turmeric and ginger can help boost immunity.

Highlights Immunity boostng has become all the more important in this season

Vitamin C-rich foods such as orange helps in boosting immunity

Here is a wonderful orange drink you can try at home to boost immunity

Immunity has been on the mind of everyone for months now. With Coronavirus pandemic taking over many countries and the seasonal flu going around in India, boosting our immunity has been stressed upon innumerable times. And, as we begin to prioritise building our immunity now like never before, we are bombarded with countless ways to do so. The internet would give you thousands of solutions, medicines and products that might claim to help boost your immunity, but do you really need them?





Perhaps before searching online, one should search their own kitchen, only to find many natural foods that can help improving our immunity in a more natural way. Immunity-boosting nutrients such as vitamin C can be found in many citrusy fruits as well. Orange, for instance, is one fruit that boasts of vitamin C among other enriching nutrients. And, before you peel an orange, thinking that would be enough for the day, you should also know that vitamin C is a water-soluble compound and gets washed away easily by our system, so it's important to replenish your body with it as often as possible. And there is no better way than juicing the fruit, combining it with other healthy ingredients and drinking up every day!





(Also Read: 9 Fruits And Vegetables That Have More Vitamin C Than Orange)

Here, we have a wonderful orange shake recipe, brimming with the goodness of citrusy orange and carrots, spices like cinnamon, ginger and turmeric along with wholesome seeds and dry fruits like chia and dates. All the ingredients when blended together with yogurt and coconut oil give a healthy, wholesome, rich and delicious shake that is perfect for your morning meal or a mid-day chilled drink to refuel the body while boosting immunity.





Find the full recipe of orange boost here. You can make this drink in no more than 5 minutes and drink every morning.





While we know how oranges are rich in vitamin C, carrots come brimming with vitamin A and dietary fibre. Chia seeds too are rich in fibre, protein, Omega-3, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. All these make the drink satiating when combined with yogurt, and will keep us full for long and keep unnecessary bingeing at bay, aiding in weight loss too. The addition of ginger and turmeric gives the combined goodness of two most prized spices. Both ginger and turmeric are known to have anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which make the spices an excellent remedy for flu and soothe the discomfort that comes with cold and cough, along with boosting immunity.





Try this wonderful drink at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







