Designer Masaba Gupta has been quite a fashion influencer for years now. Her designs and quirky motifs (popularly known as 'Masaba print') have created a buzz across the fashion world. Thereafter, she established herself as a skilled actor with the web-series 'Masaba Masaba'. Adding to her popularity, today, Masaba is a well-known name among the fitness enthusiasts. Her body transformation and clean eating habits have set health goals for many. And she has been quite vocal about it since the inception. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the designer-actor sharing various heathy diet tips and recipes with her 1.5 million followers on a regular basis. She also shares glimpses of her regular meals through posts and stories, every now and then.





Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a post featuring one of the 'nuskas' Masaba swears by - and it is the healthy giloy kadha. If you notice, you will see giloy, mulethi and other herbs and spices have made their ways back into our lives since last year (2020). Today, we resort to these traditional medicines for strengthening immunity and overall nourishment. Likewise, Masaba too likes having giloy/guduchi kadha twice a day post meal to boost immunity. "Giloy/Guduchi Kadha - 50ml of this anti-pyretic, immunity boosting potion (twice a day after a meal) has many health benefits," she wrote alongside a video showing how to make this giloy kadha. "The root & stem can both be consumed. I am a pitta type (in Ayurveda) and this is known to manage excess pitta, but you must check with an Ayurveda specialist before you consume it," the post further read.

Masaba Gupta's Giloy Kadha Recipe:

Step 1. Add 1 or 2 small sticks of dried giloy in water.





Step 2. Bring it to a boil.





Step 3. When the water becomes half the quantity, strain the kadha and take a sip.





Step 4. You can mix amla, ginger or black salt and honey if the kadha tastes too bitter.





While stating that this recipe and dosage is tried and tested by her "personally", the result may vary from person to person. So, "it is always best to check with a professional before starting something new where your health is concerned," Masaba added.





For the unversed, giloy is a traditional herb, which as per Delhi-based Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat, has been used and advocated in Indian medicine for ages. He further adds that the uses and benefits "have been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) too."

7 Reasons Why Giloy Can Be A Part Of Your Diet | Health Benefits Of Giloy:

1. Giloy is a natural immunity booster.





2. Giloy helps improve digestion and metabolism.





3. It helps fight various respiratory problems.





4. It helps purify blood and may manage blood sugar levels.





5. It can also help reduces dark spots, fine lines and pimples.





6. It may also help improve your vision.





7. Giloy is deemed great to reduce signs of ageing and stress.





Eat healthy, stay fit. And always remember, moderation is the key.