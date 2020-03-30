This Immunity-Boosting Drink Made With Giloy Juice May Help You Hold Off Cold And Cough

Highlights The seasonal change makes us vulnerable to infections and flu.

As the summers loom up to mark the start of the new season, we face the inevitable seasonal diseases. Cold, cough, fever, are quite rampant these days, and more fearful due to Coronavirus scare. The best thing to wade through this time is to make your immune system stronger. Although, this can't happen overnight but undertaking regular measures can help. And, what better than turning to home remedies during this lockdown period? Yes, your kitchen is a treasure trove of foods that may naturally boost your immunity and ward off common infections like cold and cough.





This immunity boosting drink made with giloy juice is packed with nutrients and immunity-boosting properties. Giloy juice is derived from the herb of giloy, Tinospora Cordifolia, being its scientific name. Giloy is also known as 'Amrita' in Sanskrit, which translates to 'the root of immortality.' Giloy is revered for its high medicinal profile. It has been used extensively used in ancient Ayurvedic healing practices for ages. Delhi-based Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat says, "The stem of Giloy is of immense popularity, but its root can also be used. In fact giloy has even been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to be used in remedial medications".





Giloy is packed with antioxidants which may fight free-radicals and disease-causing bacteria. Giloy juice is known to flush out toxins and purify blood. Dr. Ashutosh Gautam adds, "Giloy helps avoid chronic fevers as it is anti-pyretic in nature."

Giloy juice is a great immunity boosting drink in itself. Add to it some other powerful foods like ginger, garlic, peppercorns, tulsi leaves etc., you'll get a highly potent drink that may keep you healthy, fit and immune.





All the components of this drink are highly effective in warding off, as well as helping ease the symptoms of seasonal infections. This drink may help in breaking down of mucus build-up in the lungs and ease cough congestion. The drink may also help with other seasonal ailments like flu, fever and cold.







Health benefits of giloy are many, including boosting immunity.







How To Make Immunity Boosting Drink With Giloy Juice

Collect these ingredients -





Fresh tulsi leaves (6-7)

2-3 peppercorns

4 garlic cloves minced

Half inch ginger, grated

1 tblsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp methi fenugreek seeds





Boil these in half cup water for few minutes till your get a syrup. This syrup will yield around 2-3 glasses but you can make this syrup in a large quantity and store in glass container. To make one glass, add half tbsp of this syrup in one glass of giloy juice, mix well and drink regularly to boost your immunity.









