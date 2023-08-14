Everyone is gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. Since this day is dedicated to celebrating the freedom of the country along with its rich and diverse culture, what better way to make it extra special than by indulging in mouth-watering food? Don't worry; there's no need to cook lavish dishes at home. We have an exciting range of snacks that you can order from Mithaas to celebrate the occasion and make it memorable. From paneer tikka and samosa to kachori and more, there's an endless variety of snacks that you can choose from. To save on your order, use the NDTV Big Bonus App and receive gift coupons on your purchases and up to 10% rewards on the app. Download the NDTV Big Bonus App from the App Store or Google Play, register on the app and link your bank cards to earn rewards. Don't worry, linking your credit and debit cards to the app is completely secure so you better make the most of your order and earn while you do.

Here Are 5 Delicious Snacks You Can Order From The NDTV Big Bonus App:

1. Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is one snack that we can never get tired of eating. So why miss out on the opportunity to enjoy it on Independence Day as well? Soft paneer cubes marinated in flavourful masalas and grilled to perfection make it a stellar snack to celebrate the occasion. Pair it with pudina chutney to fully relish its taste.

2. Raj Kachori

In the mood for something indulgent? Look no further than raj kachori. Crispy puris filled with yoghurt, boiled potatoes, sprouts, tangy chutneys, and more offer a burst of flavour in the mouth. It's just like chaat, but expect a lot more indulgence and deliciousness in each bite.

3. Bread Pakoda

Don't we all love biting into a crispy bread pakoda during the monsoon? As Independence Day is also celebrated during the monsoon season, there's no better snack to indulge in on this day. Bread pakoda tastes best when paired with a piping hot cup of kadak chai and spicy chutney.

4. Dhokla

Made with a fermented batter of lentils and rice, dhokla is perfect for any time of the day. Its soft and fluffy texture makes it an absolute delight to indulge in. Order this desi steamed cake now and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Samosa Chaat

Relish the flavours of both samosa and chaat in this mouth-watering snack. Crunchy samosas are topped with spicy chole, yoghurt, and flavourful chutneys. We bet you will love this creative take on samosa and enjoy it to the fullest.

