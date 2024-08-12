We live in an independent country and every year on August 15, we look back on the past, and then to the present, and perhaps a bit into the future as well, reflecting on how far we have come as a nation, and where we are headed. While these ideas and visions are of utmost importance, the idea of freedom for any Tom, Dick and Harry (or maybe a Tanmay, Deepak and Harshit), really comes into perspective from the lives they lead. Say, what is 'freedom' to you? Where do you find it every day? And why do you even want, or rather, need it?





Interestingly, freedom can be found in our relationships, in the spaces we occupy, in our work, and maybe other little things in life that may seem ordinary from a distance, but zoom deep in into our minds and hearts, and we will find that these little things are what really give freedom into our lives.





This Independence Day 2024, NDTV Food decided to tap into the kitchen space as a place of freedom and independence. A kitchen is much more than being that small room in the house where food is prepared every day. Come to think of it, the kitchen can be quite a special space that actually adds meaning to the lives of many people, empowering them with a sense of liberation and a personal space for self-expression and creation. We spoke to a few cooking enthusiasts about what 'freedom in the kitchen' meant to them, and how something as simple as cooking one's own food, in this day and age, is imperative to truly call oneself independent.

Freedom From The Chaos Of The World

Freedom in the kitchen can mean different for different people. For Mayank, 28, the kitchen is a space for both control as well as free-flow. Studying in Delhi, away from his parents in Lucknow, Mayank discovered the power of cooking to help him drown out the noise and chaos of the outside world. Living alone, he often finds himself seeking help from many people to figure things out. But if there is one thing he is confident in taking care of himself, it is that he can cook for himself whatever he wants, whenever he wants and actually finds the process comforting. A long and exhausting day melts at the bottom of his cup of chai in the evening, the one with the exact amount of ginger and cardamom, just the way he likes it. The kitchen is his place of zen - one where there is no one to judge him, where his creative energies take the front seat, and a place he always leaves with a sense of satisfaction and a plate full of aromatic, tasty food.

Carving Some Freedom For My Mother

Sheelu, 62, has been cooking for almost the past 49 years. She was 13 years old when she realized that her mother was quite overburdened, taking care of multiple household errands and raising five children. As the eldest daughter, she felt the least she could do was take up the responsibility of dinner. Her cooking journey started with making dinner every day and giving her hardworking mother a break from at least one daily errand. Fast forward to the present, Sheelu has found a new kind of freedom with cooking. While she has the resources to hire a cook and needs to no longer 'work' in the kitchen, she finds this attitude rather restrictive. Instead, cooking food the way she wants using nutritious ingredients and a doze of love for her family, is what she truly finds powerful. Sheelu believes a sense of balance is essential to attain any kind of freedom, including in your relationship with the kitchen. While she enjoys cooking and experimenting with her recipes, on days she wants a break from the kitchen, she does not hesitate to do so.

Freedom To Peacefully Cook In A Clean And Positive Space

Aakanksha, 31, is an architect and interior designer, who knows how to build functional and aesthetically pleasing kitchens for clients, even when their house is not big enough for a grand kitchen. Apart from her work, Aakanksha also loves cooking, but for a long time, she decided against cooking at most times. Why? The house she used to live in had the most unsanitary kitchen - with ancient walls, a sink always full of dirty dishes and a lack of hygienic cooking practices. Though she loved cooking and had so many ideas and inspirations, she craved a kitchen she could call her own, that was designed the way she wanted and most importantly, was clean at all times. Now that she recently moved to a new house, she is truly celebrating independence in her new kitchen, where the only smell is of delicious dishes and everything is organised, well-stocked and she can comfortably cook whatever she wants in a kitchen of her own.

Freedom From The Unhealthy, Junk Food Sold Outside

Vijay, 64, runs a garments shop in Delhi and began his cooking journey just a couple of years back. He was quite bored from eating the same kinds of dal, roti, and sabzi day after day for so many years. He never liked ordering food from outside so most of his meals would be limited to his wife's cooking. One day, he finally decided to step into the kitchen and cook something different from the typical meals prepared in his house. Though initially he struggled, soon he understood the basics of cooking and started enjoying the process. From desserts to mocktails to salads, he started experimenting with foods beyond dal and sabzis, and the tasty meals would also attract other members of the family. By learning how to cook in his 60s, Vijay finally unlocked the power to be able to cook what he wants to eat and experiment like no one has ever done in his family. He makes sure the food he cooks is fresh, nutritious and delicious so that his family is always independent of the growing culture of ordering junk food at the click of a button.

Freedom To Experiment And Unleash My Creativity

Mayanka, 25, is an English Professor living in Ujjain for work, away from her family and home. Creativity is Mayanka's middle name - you'll find her paper crafts hung on walls, paintings on any blank sheet of paper she can find, and lots of quirky doodling next to her notes. When she recently moved out of the house for work and started cooking for herself, she channelled all her creativity into her cooking. Though she was always fed by her mom back at home, cooking on her own never seemed lonely or burdensome. Her small yet efficient kitchen is like an art gallery, the food she cooks is nothing short of a work of art and she becomes an artist as soon as she steps into the kitchen. While she loves feeding her friends who would often come in for dinners, her priority is to cook to impress no one else than her own tastebuds. The freedom to experiment, eat breakfast for dinner and whip up a 5-star style dish at 2 in the morning gives her an incredible sense of joy and liberation.

If you have not yet tried cooking or think nothing is exciting about the kitchen, this Independence Day 2024, we nudge you to give it a shot and the newfound ability to cook might unlock a new level of independence you have never felt before. Happy cooking and Happy Independence Day 2024!