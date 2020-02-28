India Protein Day: 4 Yummy Ways To Have Boiled Eggs For Breakfast

Besides being high in protein and other nutrients, eggs are super versatile as well.

Highlights Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day.

One can experiment with breakfast staples in countless ways

Those who are fond of eggs, especially, have a slight edge here.

Breakfast is one of the key highlights of the day. You know you are up for a good start if you are truly satisfied with your breakfast, so why make it a boring affair? We understand you cannot churn out indulgent delicacies every day, but no one said you have to stick to an omelette and butter toast every day, right? There are plenty of things you can do with your regular breakfast staples if you are willing to explore and experiment. Those who are fond of eggs, especially, have a slight edge here. Not only eggs are high in protein and other nutrients but they are also super versatile.





High Protein Diet: Eggs For Weight Loss

Eggs may help support healthy weight management in a huge way. They help restore metabolic balance and keep you full. Eggs are also said to be the best source of bio-available protein. In other words, our body finds it easy to assimilate protein from eggs. If you are into fitness, you would know protein plays a crucial part in sustainable weight loss; it helps induce satiety. Feeling full leads to lesser bingeing, which further helps accelerate weight loss.





Protein also helps put a check on cravings and regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin. Another function of protein is to build muscle, and the more muscle you have lesser the room there is for fat to accumulate.





(Also Read: Healthy Diet: How Much Protein Is Enough? Celeb Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary Reveals All About Protein)

Protein also helps put a check on cravings

One of the most preferred ways to have eggs is by boiling them. Since eggs are boiled in water, it helps you save many calories. Yes, you heard us; the way you prepare your eggs also plays a determining role in your diet. Here are some yummy ways in which you can have your boiled eggs for breakfast.





(Also Read: High-Protein Diet: Best Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Sources Of Protein To Add To Your Salad Meals)





Boiled Eggs Recipes For Breakfast





1. Sneak them in sandwiches and toasts. Apply any savoury sandwich spread of your choice on a slice of bread; you can also use mashed avocadoes. Chop your boiled eggs; you do not need to chop them too fine. Throw them on top of the bread slice, add some cheese or pepper of your liking and you are good to go





2. Toss them in salads. Boiled eggs and greens taste divine together. Take lettuce or spinach greens, mix it up with chopped boiled eggs, drizzle some balsamic or olive oil. You can also use a citrusy dressing if you like. Throw in some salt and pepper and you are done.





3. Boiled egg chaat is also a nice brunch recipe you can try at home. Toss some boiled eggs in a pool of chutneys (think: tamarind or coriander), sauces and masalas. You can also add some chopped onions, tomatoes and coriander leaves in the mix.





4. Cut your boiled eggs in half and top each half with mayonnaise, some cooked mushrooms, chopped tomatoes, salt and pepper. You need not be a genius in kitchen to get this recipe right.











Try these yummy ways to cook eggs for breakfast and let us know which ones you liked the best in the comments section below!









