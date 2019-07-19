Indian Cooking Hacks: This Village-Style Mint And Turmeric Chutney Is Loaded With Antioxidants

Mint is very effective in boosting digestion, managing irritable bowel syndrome.

Mint or pudina chutney is one of India's most cherished summer staples. Tangy and eclectic, this unique condiment goes back years in time. Mint is a cooling herb. When your plate is filled with the spiciest of gravies and rice, this chutney helps manage the cool quotient of your meal, which is important for your tummy. Mint is also loaded with menthol and active oil, which is responsible for most of the herb's health benefits. It is because of this menthol that the herb also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties; it may do wonders for your immunity as well. Mint is very effective in boosting digestion, managing irritable bowel syndrome, and may also help soothe an upset tummy. It is no wonder that humble pudina chutney makes for such an intrinsic part of an Indian diet.





As you would have guessed, Indians may have some of the heaviest and spiciest of dishes to boast of, but to counter-balance the effect of the same, we also have some healthy accompaniments. In fact, if you go into the interiors of the country, you would see that the recipe of the classic may change from household-to-household. In this recipe of village style mint and turmeric chutney,you not only get the goodness of pudina but also that of turmeric, garlic, zeera, sabut dhania and black salt. This rustic recipe is sure to tug at your heart strings. Turmeric is one of Ayurveda's most treasured spices. It is one of the very few desi kitchen ingredients that can be used to pump up our immunity and boost our skin. Turmeric's fame is now no longer limited to the Indian shores. It has now become a global sensation of sorts. The active compound present in turmeric, called curcumin, is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that help heal internal injuries and joint pains. Turmeric is also rich in antioxidants that help prevent the free-radical activity, which could take a toll on your immunity and skin health. Free-radical activity is also responsible for early signs of ageing. According to some studies, turmeric may also help manage symptoms of Alzheimer's and diabetes.

You can pair this chutney with any bread (roti, naan, kulcha), rice or gravy item. It is sure to spruce up the flavour of your meal any time of the day. Make sure you consume the chutney fresh.









