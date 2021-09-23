If there is one food that every Indian enjoys happily, it is rice. Most commonly enjoyed as a side dish, rice is one food that doesn't discriminate. Everyone in the country enjoys rice in their meals. We all have been raised over dal and chawal! That is how much we love rice. However, rice is not always considered a simple dish. Indian cuisine's decadent dishes like biryani and pulao is made of rice!





Rice is easy to cook and that's one of the reasons why people consider it as a comfort food. As a matter of fact, leftover rice has its own categories of dishes that can be prepared easily. Curd rice, lemon rice, pudina rice are just a few rice dishes that hold important memories in our lives. One such dish is pepper rice or milagu sadam. Milagu sadam is a South Indian style rice dish that is made of leftover cooked rice. The preparation involves using leftover ice and stir-frying it with onions, cashew, lentils and curry leaves. The essential flavour of the rice is pepper and it is heavily seasoned with fresh ground pepper to give it a hot and spicy flavour. The best part about this dish is that it is ready in minutes!

Leftover rice can be used in many ways!

How To Make Pepper Rice |Milagu Sadam











Saute mustard seeds, chana dal, urad dal and cook them till they are slightly brown. Add curry leaves and hing and let them crackle for a few seconds. Add onion, cashew nuts and fry until they turn slightly brown. Now add cooked rice, pepper and salt and mix well.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Pepper Rice/Milagu Sadam.











Sounds easy, right? Then what are you waiting for?! Recreate this spicy pepper rice recipe at home. Do tell us in the comments section how you enjoyed it!