If you are a fan of all things spicy, then you surely have tried chicken 65 by now. A South Indian classic, it is a fiery chicken snack that plays a significant role in defining the food culture of Kerala. Here, the chicken is deep fried and then tossed in masalas, making this dish worth giving a try. Infact, today the popularity of this dish goes beyond the state; so much so that you will find various veg and non-veg versions of the dish including paneer 65, egg 65, gobhi 65 and more. Another such popular version of the classic chicken 65 recipe is mutton 65.





Much like chicken 65, mutton 65 follows a similar procedure; the only striking difference between the two dishes is the meat used in each recipe. Mutton has a softer texture, making the mutton 65 mouth-melting! The secret of this dish is hidden in its flavourfuls and spicy marination - rest of the recipe is very easy. All you need to do is marinate the mutton and fry it, and the dish is ready to be relished.

Serve mutton 65 on a banana leaf for an authentic feel.

How To Make Mutton 65 | Mutton 65 Recipe:

To make mutton 65, start by making a spice mix with chilli powder, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, beaten eggs, cornflour and rice flour. Massage boneless cubes of mutton with the mix and let it sit for at least an hour. Deep-fry the coated mutton till they are cooked from inside. You can also air fry the marinated mutton, or bake them in the oven with two tablespoons of oil. This way the recipe will be low fat and therefore healthier. Garnish the mutton 65 with coriander leaves and serve it with green chutney.











Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Mutton 65.











Make this delectable snack today and impress your friends with your culinary skills. And do let us know in the comments section how you liked it!









