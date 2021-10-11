We've got to admit - Anda Bhurji's have a special place in our hearts. A perfect breakfast, evening snack or even lunch accompaniment, this crumbly delicious egg dish is easy to make and a crowd-pleaser for sure! For days when you are pressed on time or are just in no mood to cook, a humble anda burji can be whipped up in minutes and is perfect to pair with rotis or parathas. Given our love for Anda bhurjis, it is only fair to want more delicious and flavourful version of the dish, right? And that is exactly what we bring for you today. While the simple anda bhurji still reigns in our hearts, why not spice things up a little bit with these two tantalising versions? Here are the recipes for 2-way masala Anda Bhurji.

Anda bhurji can be paired with roti and paratha

There are a lot of ways to make an anda bhurji, some people like it with just black pepper powder and salt, while others like adding spices like red chilli powder and garam masala. What we have here is a recipe for an even masaledaar dish - the masala Anda Bhurji. Heat some butter in a pan and add chopped ginger garlic, chillies, onions, curry leaves, tomatoes and finally add the eggs. Scramble it up and end with a pinch of garam masala. Garnish with a handful of chopped coriander for a delicious breakfast with toast or a no-fuss dinner with soft fluffy rotis. Click here for the recipe.

(Also read : Boiled Anda Bhurji: Is It Boiled Egg, Anda Bhurji Or Both? Read To Find Out)





Another way you can amp up a simple Anda bhurji dish is by making Mumbai style masala Anda bhurji. All you need to do is finely chop onion, tomatoes, capsicum, green chillies and curry leaves. In a pan heat ghee and add asafoetida powder with other ingredients, fry until everything is soft. The Mumbai-style anda bhurji calls or pav bhaaji masala, add a spoonful of the same just before adding the eggs. Cook everything well and serve as breakfast or along with lunch.





Click here for the recipe of Mumbai-style anda bhurji.





There you have it, that's how you can liven up a simple Anda bhurji dish into these delicious varieties. Which one are you trying first; let us know in the comments below.