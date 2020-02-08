Eat Broccoli Desi Style By Making This Healthy And Yummy Sabzi (Recipe Inside)

Broccoli is a healthy vegetable and must be included in our regular diet.

You would always picture broccoli in your pasta, salad or pizza. It's true that broccoli is not a popular part of Indian cuisine but it's a staple in western cuisines, especially Italian. In fact, broccoli gets its name from the Italian word "broccolo", the flowering top of the cabbage plant of the cruciferous family it belongs to. However, broccoli has generated a lot of interest in our country these days due to the various health benefits it provides. The bright green vegetable not just offers its unique, fresh flavour and crunchy texture; it also provides wellness in ways more than one.





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "broccoli is rich in vitamin C and fibre content. Other than that, broccoli is known for its immunity boosting and anti-bacterial properties." It is also a low glycaemic index food. These characteristics make broccoli a great food for weight loss diet, diabetes diet and also healthy heart diet.





All these factors make a good case for broccoli to be included in our regular diet. If you don't know how to really do it, here's a recipe to help you make delicious desi-style dish with broccoli that you'll definitely love.





Broccoli is rich in vitamin C and antioxidant properties.







Broccoli Sabzi Recipe:

Ingredients:





1 Broccoli flower

1 onion

1 carrot

Half capsicum

Half cup paneer cubes

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Half teaspoon amchur powder

1 teaspoon garam masala





Method:





Consider broccoli like your regular sabzi (like gobhi, as it looks just like it) and make this sabzi. You can adjust the quantity of spices and vegetables added, as per your liking.





Step 1 - Wash and separate all the florets of the broccoli. If they are too big, cut them into smaller pieces.





Step 2 - Fry onions in ginger and garlic paste. Add vegetables - capsicum and carrots and stir well. Mix in the spices of your choice - red chilli powder, coriander powder and salt.





Step 3 - Add broccoli, cover the pan, and let it cook along with other vegetables for 5-10 minutes.





Step 4 - Once the vegetables are cooked, add paneer cubes, add garam masala and some amchoor powder. Mix well and serve.





This mixed vegetable with broccoli as one of the ingredients will taste just like your regular Indian sabzi. Have it with roti, paratha, naan, or rice, and enjoy the goodness of the healthy vegetable that it brings to your plate with its high nutritional value and great taste.









