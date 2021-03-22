The North Indian obsession with potatoes is no strange fiction. It is sometimes difficult to think of vegetarian curries without potatoes, and no we are not complaining because we are big fans of the tuber as well! One North Indian curry that truly celebrates potatoes is aloo wadi. Aloo as we all know is a Hindi word for potatoes, wadi is a desi, sun-dried nugget made with some kind of lentil of a combination of lentils. These nuggets - that can be found across many North Indian households - are pulled out each time the curry needs some extra chutzpah. These wadis are fried and dunked in spicy gravies like aloo wadi. Upon soaking in the gravies, these wadis tend to become slightly soft in texture, but crunchy enough to offer a lovely contrast to potatoes. It is possibly one of the easiest Punjabi preparations that we have come across and seldom have we gotten disappointed. To make aloo wadiyan, you would need fresh tomato puree, potatoes, urad dal wadi, coriander leaves, chopped onions, curd, red chilli powder and coriander powder, turmeric powder, hing, cumin seeds and salt.

How To Make Punjabi Aloo Wadiyan | Punjabi Aloo Wadiyan Recipe:

1. Heat oil in a pan and saute urad dal wadi on medium flame. Keep it aside.

2. Heat some oil again, add cumin seeds, wait for it to splutter.

3. Add hing, onion and saute till onions are slightly translucent.

4. Now, add turmeric powder, coriander powder and red chilli powder; mix everything well until well combined,

5. Next, add the fresh tomato puree. Mix well.

6. Add curd followed by potatoes, give everything a good mix.

7. Add the fried wadi and yes, mix everything together again.

8. Add fresh coriander leaves, water, salt. Mix it well. Put the lid on top and let it come to a boil.

9. Transfer your aloo wadi to a bowl. Serve hot.

