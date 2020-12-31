Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Easy Haleem Ke Kebab (Recipe Inside)

This kebab recipe is a high protein one with the addition of three dals- urad, matar and moong.

There is absolutely no doubt that Indian cuisine is enriched with a variety of scrumptious delicacies that we cannot resist. From rich Indian gravies to zesty tikkas and succulent kebabs, one can never really run out of options when planning a party at home. From starters and sides to the main course, there are a plethora of tempting options to begin with. And if you are a non-vegetarian who just can't do without those succulent, spicy kebabs on the platter, you are in for a treat!





One such less popular variety is the Haleem ke kebab. Greasy yet nourishing, Haleem is a porridge-like comforting dish from Hyderabad made from wheat, lentils and meat. It is traditionally slow-cooked for many hours with ten parts of goat meat to four parts of cracked wheat in pure ghee in a copper pot oven. It is also always served with birista (crisp, fried onions), lemon and coriander as a garnishing. Haleem ke kebab is an appetiser made with the same set of ingredients into a meaty kebab that is tough to resist!





(Also Read: From the Kitchens of Hyderabad's Nizams: Haleem, Biryani and More)

Haleem is a comforting dish from Hyderabad that is made from wheat, lentils and meat.

This kebab recipe is a high protein one with the addition of three dals - urad, matar and moong, which are pressure-cooked together with cracked wheat (burghul) and mutton chops. The mutton chops are cooled before the bones are removed and discarded. The mutton is then grinded and mixed with dal and cooked in spices including cumin, coriander, red chilli, turmeric, mint leaves and chaat masala. The mix is cooked until a fine paste, combined with besan, made into tiny tikkis and pan-fried until crisp! Isn't the recipe just so simple and fuss-free?





Find the full recipe of haleem ke kebab here.





You can serve these yummy little kebabs full of wholesome nutrients with the all-time favourite mint and coriander chutney with a side of onion rings.





Try these easy haleem ke kebabs at home for your next party and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







