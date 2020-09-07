Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Gujarati-Style <i>Masala</i> Rice With Left-Over Rice

Gujarati Masala Rice: Serve this spicy rice with simple yogurt or boondi raita

One thing that the months-long lockdown has taught us is optimal usage of everything we have at home. Food ingredients being one of them! We have seen people preparing delicious dishes with minimum ingredients and wasting food as least as possible. Instead, they got creative and gave yummy twists to the left-over food in the refrigerator, especially to rice, dal and sabzi. Some prepared roti and cheela with left-over rice, while others whipped up yummy tikkas with dal tadka. Several people were also seen making paratha, sandwich and wraps with the left-over sabzis. All you need for these recipes are some imagination and wise usage of spices and condiments.





We bring you one such yummy recipe that can be easily made with left-over rice from your last meal. It's the Gujarati-style masala rice. This one-pot meal can also be dubbed as the Gujarati version of veg pulao. It's quick, easy and can be an ideal dish for the busiest or the laziest of the days.





There are multiple variations to this recipe. We bring you the easiest one that needs just 20 minutes to half-an-hour to cook.





Here's The Recipe For Gujarati-Style Masala Rice:

Ingredients:

Cooked rice- 2 cups

Potato- 1 cup (small cubes)





Carrot-peas-bean- half-cup (small cubes) (optional)





Ghee- 2 tablespoon





Green cardamom- 2





Cloves- 3-4





Cinnamon- 1 stick





Turmeric powder- less than half teaspoon





Red chilli powder- half teaspoon





Hing- half teaspoon





Cumin- half teaspoon





Garam masala powder- half teaspoon





Lemon juice as per taste





Salt as per taste





Method:

Heat ghee in a pan and add hing, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon and cumin. Let them temper.





Now, add potato and other vegetables and fry them will turmeric and salt, till they turn soft.





Add the cooked rice to it and sprinkle red chilli powder, garam masala powder and salt (if needed). Give everything a good mix.





Close the lid and put something heavy on it. Let the spices infuse on low flame, for 10 minutes (dum technique).





Open the lid and add lime juice to it.





Serve this spicy rice with simple yogurt or boondi raita.





Variations: You may also add small bite-sized cauliflower, peanuts, cashew, coriander powder etc to the rice to make it yet more flavourful.





Happy cooking!







