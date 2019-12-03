Watch: Quick And Easy Steps To Make Vegetable Masala Rice At Home

This recipe will tell you how to make vegetable masala rice in pressure cooker.

Cook rice from scratch or use leftover rice to make this dish. We all love rice for lunch or dinner. Although, plain rice combined with dal, rajma and other such dishes makes for a perfect meal, we wouldn't mind trying something new and exciting with our favourite food, right? So, here is a novel idea of turning plain rice into an electrifying dish that could really raise its stock. This recipe will tell you how to make vegetable masala rice in pressure cooker in simple, quick steps. You can cook vegetable masala rice from scratch or use leftover rice to make this delicious rice dish. As the name suggests, expect a lot of masala from this dish, which you can have with just plain curd or sauce, or as is.



If you want to make this dish from scratch, first wash and soak rice in water for 15-20 minutes. This step helps rice cook faster and also fluff up nicely. Meanwhile, cook onions, tomatoes, potatoes and chopped French beans with a range of spices, including ginger, garlic, coriander powder, red chilli powder, garam masala and chopped green chilli. Add the soaked rice after draining excess water and mix well with the spices, and let it cook.



This easy recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu' is just what you need on those lazy days when you are not in a mood to spend hours in the kitchen. Just make this vegetable masala rice and you have a delish meal ready in minutes.

Watch the recipe video of veg masala rice here -

